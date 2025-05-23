Free Agency Additions Named Patriots' Best Players
The New England Patriots have had an influx of talent head to Foxborough this offseason, making them a top choice for a team who didn't make the playoffs in 2024 to make the postseason in 2025. With that in mind, PFF released their list of each team's three best players, and two new Patriots made the list for New England. Cornerback Christian Gonzalez led the way, with defensive tackle Milton Williams and linebacker Robert Spillane following him at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.
"Gonzalez posted another strong season in coverage with a 78.2 grade," Sikkema writes. "Williams arrives from Philadelphia after producing a 91.7 pass-rush grade during their Super Bowl run. Spillane brings proven value against the run, earning grades of 89.0 and 87.3 over the last two seasons."
Both Williams and Spillane were signed at the beginning of free agency, as the Patriots were looking to beef up their defense with more proven veteran talent. Williams was the hero of the Super Bowl for the Eagles (or one of them, at least). He had two sacks on Patrick Mahomes and was part of an Eagles defensive line that won the battle in the trenches all evening.
Spillane put up an astounding 158 total tackles in 2024, and 148 in 2023 while playing in the middle of the Las Vegas Raiders' defense. Adding that level of production in the heart of New England's defense will certainly make their run defense.
Of course, Gonzalez is one of the best cornerbacks in football and he's entering just his third season. that said, some may say that Drake Maye deserves a spot on the list, considering his play as a rookie with a less-than-stellar cast of talent around him which resulted in a Pro Bowl appearance. And while the former No. 3 overall pick didn't make the list this season, he will have every chance to prove he deserves a spot should he lead the Patriots to a playoff berth in 2025.
