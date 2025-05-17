Predicting Every Game On Patriots Schedule
The New England Patriots are one of the most improved teams on paper through roughly two months of the NFL calendar year beginning back in March. They have added several proven veterans and drafted well on both sides of the ball. What will it look like on the field? A potential playoff berth? Here are my picks for every game on the Patriots' schedule.
Week 1: vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Josh McDaniels gets his revenge on his former team to begin the season and the Patriots start 1-0.
Final Prediction: Patriots 24, Raiders 16
Week 2: at Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins will get one last hurrah with a win in South Beach, but it will be the last win over New England of the Tua Tagovailoa era (we're getting bold here).
Final Prediction: Dolphins 27, Patriots 20
Week 3: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Patriots have won eight of their last nine against the Steelers and haven't lost to Pittsburgh at home since 2008 0 that streak continues.
Final Prediction: Patriots 23, Steelers 17
Week 4: vs. Carolina Panthers
There will be at least one game the Patriots should win but let slip away - this will be one of those games.
Final Prediction: Panthers 23, Patriots 20
Week 5: at Buffalo Bills
Maye and the Patriots got off to a hot start in Buffalo last season, but let it slip away. This time, they hold on to surprise the Bills and get their statement win.
Final Prediction: Patriots 26, Bills 23
Week 6: at New Orleans Saints
The Saints will be the worst team in football, and the Patriots will get their largest margin of victory win of the season.
Final Prediction: Patriots 34, Saints 13
Week 7: at Tennessee Titans
A matchup between Drake Maye and Cam Ward will be fun, but the overarching story will be Mike Vrabel going back to Tennessee, and ultimately leaving with a win.
Final Prediction: Patriots 27, Titans 16
Week 8: vs. Cleveland Browns
This is the second game that New England will likely be favored in, but a motivated Cleveland team gets the upset.
Final Prediction: Browns 19, Patriots 16
Week 9: vs. Atlanta Falcons
The Patriots bounce back and get a win at home over Michael Penix and the Falcons.
Final Prediction: Patriots 26, Falcons 18
Week 10: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Patriots get their second straight win over an NFC South opponent.
Final Prediction: Patriots 28, Buccaneers 23
Week 11: vs. New York Jets
The Patriots handle a Jets team that, while better, still has too many unanswered offensive questions.
Final Prediction: Patriots 17, Jets 13
Week 12: at Cincinnati Bengals
The Patriots will do all they can to keep a lid on the Bengals' offense, but ultimately come up short.
Final Prediction: Bengals 31, Patriots 26
Week 13: vs. New York Giants
The Giants are a mess, and the Patriots will make an example out of them no matter who is under center.
Final Prediction: Patriots 24, Giants 10
Week 14: BYE
Week 15: vs. Buffalo Bills
The Bills get their win back, but New England won't just lay down and give it to them.
Final Prediction: Bills 24, Patriots 17
Week 16: at Baltimore Ravens
The Patriots drop their second straight game to an AFC powerhouse.
Final Prediction: Ravens 31, Patriots 20
Week 17: at New York Jets
With weather likely poor late in the year, the Patriots win a low-scoring game.
Final Prediction: Patriots 16, Jets 9
Week 18: vs, Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins notoriously struggle in cold weather, and the Patriots get a win at home to close out the year.
Final Prediction: Patriots 30, Dolphins 17
Final Record Prediction: 10-7, No. 6 seed in AFC
