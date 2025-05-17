Patriots Dominate All-PFF 25-Year Team
For the better part of the past 25 years, the New England Patriots have become synonymous with excellence on a pro football field.
Since taking ownership of the Patriots in 1994, team owner and CEO Robert Kraft has overseen the most successful run of any NFL franchise during that time span. Under Kraft's tenure, the Pats have made the playoffs 21 times in his 27 years as owner. They have won 19 AFC East titles, including a stretch of 11 straight from 2009 to 2019. The team has represented the AFC in the Super Bowl in 1996 (lost), 2001 (won), 2003 (won), 2004 (won), 2007 (lost), 2011 (lost), 2014 (won), 2016 (won), 2017 (lost) and 2018 (won).
Therefore, it seems only fitting that a handful of “dynasty-era” Patriots find themselves included in Pro Football Focus’ compilation of the best team possible of players from the past 25 years. Using their unique and comprehensive grading system, selected 24 of the game’s greatest modern legends — along with 15 honorable mentions — to comprise their quarter-century all-star team.
Leading the way with five selections, the Patriots were represented by quarterback Tom Brady, tight end Rob Gronkowski, offensive lineman Logan Mankins, cornerback Darelle Revis and receiver Antonio Brown.
For those requiring a bit of a refresher on New England’s two-plus decades of dominance, here is a look at their alumni among PFF’s choices.
Tom Brady
Brady played 23 seasons in the NFL, 20 of which came as a member of the Patriots under coach Bill Belichick. The Michigan product entered the NFL as the 199th overall selection by the Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft. The Michigan product ascended to the starting position in his second year with the team, in the aftermath of a devastating injury to then-starter Drew Bledsoe. In his first year as a starter, Brady led the Patriots to their first ever championship. He would go on to win five additional titles in New England, with his last coming as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.
Brady’s place among the top of the pantheon of NFL greats has been firmly established. As such, he finishes his illustrious career with regular season totals of 12,050 pass attempts for 7,753 completions (64.3 percent), 89,214 passing yards, 649 touchdowns and 212 interceptions.
And, that’s just the regular season.
Brady also dominated the postseason, where he has compiled a record of 35-13, as well as a quarterback rating of 89.8. He completed 62.5 percent of his postseason passes for 13,400 yards, 88 passing touchdowns and 40 interceptions. Brady won seven of the ten Super Bowls in which he played, earning the big game’s MVP five times.
Rob Gronkowski
In terms of on-field prowess, Gronkowski has few, if any, equals. He finishes his illustrious career having compiled 9,286 yards on 621 receptions with 92 touchdowns. He earned four first-team All-Pro selections, five pro bowl nods and four Super Bowl championships — three of which he earned with the Patriots. In his final reception as a member of the Patriots, Gronkowski hauled in the game-sealing catch to catapult the Patriots to a Super Bowl LIII title over the Los Angeles Rams.
Based on statistics alone, it is undeniable that Gronkowski is destined for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. It is difficult to imagine anyone being able to replicate the size, speed, strength and skill that made him nearly impossible to defend. Many head coaches and defensive coordinator surely endured sleepless nights trying to devise a scheme to contain the 6-6, 265-pound phenom.
However, one cannot simply dismiss the impact of injury on his already brilliant career. Since entering the league in 2010, numerous injuries restricted him to playing 143 of a possible 177 regular-season games. He suffered season-ending injuries in both 2013 (torn ACL and MCL) and 2016 (back vertebral disc hernia.) Despite the health setbacks which have plagued him throughout his career, Gronkowski will still be remembered as one of the most formidable offensive talents in NFL history.
Darrelle Revis
Despite playing only one season in New England, Revis made his time with the Patriots memorable. He signed a free agent deal in New England in 2014, after one season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After helping the team to its victory in Super BowL XLIX; Revis left to return to New York, with whom he spent eight of his 11 pro seasons.
Revis was named to seven Pro Bowls and was named a first-team All-Pro seven times. Due to his prowess and ability to shut down the best receiver of opposing teams, his spot on the field was nicknamed "Revis Island", which he would trademark. In 2020, Revis was named to the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team. He finished his career with 497 total tackles, 139 passes-defensed, 29 interceptions, six forced fumbles and three defensive touchdowns.
Logan Mankins
Mankins is widely regarded as one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. The Fresno State product spent nine of his 11 NFL seasons with the Pats after joining the team as a first-round draft pick in 2005. Mankins was a three-time team captain, earning six Pro Bowl selections and six All-Pro honors (2007, 2009-13) during his time with New England, including first-team Associated Press All-Pro honors following the 2010 season. Despite playing his entire collegiate career as a left tackle, Mankins was moved to left guard when he joined the Patriots and was immediately inserted into the starting lineup.
Mankins started all 130 regular season and 17 postseason games in which he appeared as a member of the Patriots. With Mankins in the lineup, the Patriots offense finished in top 10 in eight of his nine seasons with the Patriots - 2005 (7), 2007 (1), 2008 (5), 2009 (3), 2010 (8), 2011 (2), 2012 (1), 2013 (7). He was selected a member of the Patriots all-2000s Team, all-2010s Team and their 50th Anniversary team.
Antonio Brown
While Brown’s New England tenure may be better remembered for its sideshow rather than its substance, his one game in a Patriots uniform earns him the distinction of being a former Patriot. Brown suited up for one game with the Pats in 2019 — a 43-0 Week 2 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Brown formed quite the working relationship with Brady, catching four passes on eight targets for 56 yards and a touchdown.
Still, Brown’s contributions as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers were the reason for his selection as one of three receivers — the others being Tyreek Hill and Julio Jones. In addition to his 94.9 career PFF grade, Brown ranks among the top five receivers since 2006 in career yards per route run [2.45,] yards after the catch [4,903] and 13,209 overall receiving yards.
While their grading of every player on every play in every game started in 2006, PFF acknowledged that exceptions were considered for those who were ”deserving but played from 2000-2005.”
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!