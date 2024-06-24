Insider Names Patriots' Biggest Standout at 2024 NFL OTAs
To the relief of many fans, the New England Patriots roster should see an array of changes and improvements on the field of their upcoming campaign after an abysmal 2023.
Through several coaching and personnel shake-ups, along with a successful NFL Draft and free agency, this squad is hopeful to be on an upward trend for 2024. However, the team could be in for some massive steps forward from their existing cast, especially within some budding second-year players.
Of those members on the roster expected to take that leap forward, we may have already seen some initial signs from edge rusher Keion White to be in for a big-time sophomore year.
ESPN's Mike Reiss noted the 25-year-old as the Patriots' biggest OTA and minicamp standout, also describing head coach Jerod Mayo's high praise for the young pass rusher:
"The 2023 second-round pick was mentioned by coach Jerod Mayo when asked if there was a player that has surprised him so far. 'Keion has kind of taken that step forward as far as being a leader -- not as much vocally, but you see him actually leading the groups and working well,' Mayo said. White played 45.8% of the defensive snaps as a rookie and looks primed to increase that number in 2024."- Mike Reiss, ESPN
If given the opportunity to land more snaps in 2024, this upcoming season could be significant for White. The Georgia Tech product was a second-round pick during last year's NFL Draft, and where many scouts were raving about him as a physically dominant, powerful presence off the edge, with the potential for a high ceiling on an NFL front seven.
During his rookie season, White started four games and posted 26 total tackles, three TFLs, three pass deflections, and a sack.
Now that he has a year under his belt in the Patriots' system and has the added benefit of playing alongside a healthy roster, White is set to be one of the more prominent features of this New England defense in 2024.
Add his improved leadership sense Mayo mentioned during OTAs, and we could see this entire unit see some steps forward in the season ahead.
