Insider Cautions Patriots About Playing Drake Maye
New England Patriots fans are clamoring for the team to play rookie quarterback Drake Maye, but they may be biting off more than they can chew.
Karen Guregian of MassLive.com published a piece detailing why it would be dangerous for the Patriots to send Maye out onto the field at the current point in time, noting how miserable New England's offensive line has been thus far.
Jacoby Brissett has been under center for the Pats over the first two weeks of the 2024 NFL campaign, and while he has only been sacked four times, he has been pressured on nearly 50 percent of his throws, per Guregian.
Essentially, Brissett's mobility is the reason he is avoiding sacks more than anything else, and he is taking an awful lot of hits in the early stages of the season.
Patriots fans should look no further than Mac Jones to understand what can happen to a young quarterback who gets clobbered behind a porous offensive line. If New England opts to roll with Maye right now, the same thing could happen to its prized draft pick.
The Pats' offensive line was widely viewed as one of the worst in the league heading into the year, so the unit's struggles should come as no surprise. That's one of the primary reasons why head coach Jerod Mayo decided to roll with the veteran Brissett.
The Patriots' passing offense currently ranked 29th in the NFL, and while that certainly has a lot to do with New England lacking weapons in the aerial attack, poor blocking up front is also a culprit.
Maye will almost definitely see some action at some point this season, but asking the first-year signal-caller to take the gridiron now would be throwing him to the wolves.
Taking all things into consideration, Pats fans should be exercising extreme patience with Maye.
