Patriots Understand Facing Ravens' Secondary is No Easy Task

Over the first few weeks of the season, a roster that some said was Super Bowl-caliber looked off. Now, the Baltimore Ravens have flipped the switch and are gunning for a spot in the postseason, and the New England Patriots are the new team that stands in their way.

Ahead of the Week 16 clash under the lights, the Patriots spoke about how they plan to attack the Ravens defense that they say is among the best in the entire NFL.

"We know they'll play man sometimes and play zone," quarterback Drake Maye said at his weekly media availability. "They've got some guys on the outside that have played man, and guys on the inside, safeties, they mix around. I know 14's (Kyle Hamilton) a great player, 44's (Marlon Humphrey) played a long time and played at a high level. I know I played the other corner in college, (Nate) Wiggins. So, they've got some great players out there."

Maye isn't wrong. That three-headed duo can cause problems for any quarterback and any passing attack, no matter their record. Combined, the trio of Hamilton/Humphrey/Wiggins have intercepted five passes, broken up 26 more and forced four fumbles. That also doesn't include their 200 total tackles and versatility to move up and down the field depending on the coverage.

Can The Patriots Beat The Ravens For The First Time Since 2020?

"They do a lot of different things, get their eyes on the quarterback, make plays on the football," Maye said. "I know when they do play in man, we've just got to win at the top of the route. I think our guys have done that and shown that and made contested catches. Me working on ball placement, if we do expect man, which I think we will, when you get down in the late of the season on third down in the red zone, you're going to see man. Teams run and play man, and you've got to be able to handle that and win routes. You've got to be able to win versus man; it's this league. It's why those guys, those receivers get paid and get paid to do that. So, I've got to work on ball placement for me, and I'm just trying to find the open guy."

Maye's head coach agrees, saying that the Ravens defense is much improved from the start of the season -- when they began with a 1-5 record.

Mike Vrabel Has High Praise For Baltimore's Secondary Stars

"I think Kyle Hamilton is one of the best players in this league just from a versatility standpoint and what he can do at the line of scrimmage, covering," Vrabel said. "I mean, 34 career PBUs, eight career sacks, plays nickel, plays safety, plays dime backer. So, the versatility there is impressive. The playmaking ability is impressive. I mean, Humphrey is – if you're loose with the football or you take a nap, he'll pull it out or he'll hammer it. (Linebacker) Roquan Smith usually tackles the ball every time it's handed off. So, they're playing well, they're playing with a lot of confidence and it'll be a huge test."

The Patriots have a big test ahead of them for sure. For the second week in a row, they head into a game as an underdog. The 11-3 Patriots have the chance to knock out the Ravens and punch their ticket into the playoffs, but they'll need to do it against that secondary, and get their passing game -- dormant last week -- back on track.

"Every week's important, and it matters," Maye said. "Just trying to play to my best ability, fix the things that I can fix, make plays, try to fix plays that I wish I had back and try to not let them happen again."

