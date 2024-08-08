Patriots Insider Issues Bold Prediction on Matthew Judon's Contract
While the recent storm has mostly settled around the New England Patriots and their star pass rusher, Matthew Judon, we still sit less than a month away from the start of the regular season without a new contract in place for the two-time Pro Bowler, who lies on an expiring contract to begin the 2024 season.
The future of Judon in New England has been a focal point of conversation surrounding the Patriots across the past few weeks during the latest training camp drama. By combining last week's viral conversation with head coach Jerod Mayo, a practice absence from the 31-year-old the day after, and Judon keeping a low profile on the field since, it's effectively raised some eyebrows as to whether a deal will get done between the two before the year's start.
However, even with the two sides remaining quiet on the matter recently, there's still optimism about getting a deal figured out before the season when asking around the league
In an interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub, ESPN insider Mike Reiss dove into what he sees happening between the Patriots and Judon, ultimately seeing a reworked contract for this season, rather than a full extension that has long been in play:
"I think what should happen, is that they should sweeten his contract this year. I personally think that that's warranted, but not extended. I don't know how many teams would extend a soon-to-be 32-year-old, coming off an injury that limited him to four games last year... So, raise his base salary a couple million, maybe three, four million, and give him even more chance to earn with incentives to get him up into the mid-teens would be my educated guess where it goes."- ESPN's Mike Reiss, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Judon is set on a $6.5 base salary for the coming 2024 season, which sits a bit distant from the top-edge rushers in the NFL for next season. Judon has posted a vocal effort to get that extra money to come his way. Yet, to no avail.
With a one-year reworked deal though, it could provide an ideal situation for both sides. The Patriots can remain flexible in their cap space for next offseason while spending their leftover money from this summer to make their star defender happy.
A one-year contract may not give Judon the long-term security he covets, but it provides a shot to prove himself on the field after an injury-riddled campaign, holding ample opportunity for a multi-year deal in 2025.
While nothing's set in stone for the future between Judon and the Patriots, potential still remains for something to get hammered out in the coming weeks, and maybe end with the one-year deal that Reiss proposed. Regardless, only time will tell.
