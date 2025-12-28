Patriots Star WR Among Inactives vs. Jets

With their Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets set to kick off at 1 p.m. from MetLife Stadium, the New England Patriots are hoping to take yet another step toward a successful playoff run.

The Patriots (12-3) enter this matchup on the heels of a playoff spot-clinching 28-24 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Conversely, the Jets (3-12) are fresh off a 29-6 Week 16 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

New England has also punched its ticket to the postseason for the first time since 2021. Though this game may have neither the same national appeal, nor sense of urgency as their Week 16 win over Baltimore, the Pats must either beat or tie the Jets to remain in the driver’s seat for the AFC East division title. As such, expect New England to approach this game with a sense of urgency.

Having just over an hour remaining until kickoff in East Rutherford, NJ, the Patriots and Jets have released their lists of inactives.

PATRIOTS INACTIVES:

LB Robert Spillane

WR Kayshon Boutte

LB Harold Landry, III

DL Khyiris Tonga

OG Jared Wilson

OT Marcus Bryant

QB Tommy DeVito (3rd QB)

What it Means for the Patriots

Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane (14) runs the ball after an interception during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Patriots all but officially ruled out Spillane earlier this week due to an ankle injury. Vrabel, when meeting with reporters on Christmas Eve, advised that he did not currently envision a scenario in which the Pats’ team captain would suit up this weekend in East Rutherford.

After missing the Pats Week 15 matchup with the Buffalo Bills due to a foot injury, linebacker Robert Spillane missed the first practice of the Baltimore Ravens’ week. Spillane was spotted wearing a walking boot prior to the start of the Week 16 session, opting to stay behind in the locker room as his teammates exited for the field. Spillane went on to miss the Week 16 victory over Baltimore.

Landry, who has been battling a knee injury since Week 13, was a non-participant in practice throughout the week. The former Titan has been a productive fit within Vrabel’s defensive scheme in New England. Landry fits the mold of a smaller, athletic linebacker, capable of relentlessly pursuing the quarterback. Through 15 games played this season, Landry has compiled 27 solo tackles, one forced fumble and a team-leading 8.5 sacks.

Despite leaving the Pats’ Week 16 victory over the Ravens due to a foot injury. Tonga appears to have avoided serious injury as the Pats head to the playoffs. Tonga’s suffered “a one-or two-week injury,” indicating that the veteran tackle should be ready for the start of New England’s first postseason run since 2021.

Tonga’s assimilation into the Pats defense has been both smooth and productive. He has appeared in 14 games, making eight starts for the Pats. During that time, he has compiled 24 tackles, two for loss, two quarterback hits and two pass deflections. Additionally, the Pats’ tackle has showcased his talents in the game’s remaining two phases, both as a special teamer and a part-time fullback/blocker in jumbo packages on offense. In fact, Tonga has taken part in 14 offensive plays, helping to fortify New England’s blocking unit.

Boutte incurred his head injury after landing hard on a nearly-completed catch attempt in the fourth quarter. While many within Pats Nation believe that Boutte should have benefited from a pass interference flag — as evidenced by Ravens’ defensive back Marlon Humphrey having tackled the Pats’ wideout before the pass arrived — the pass fell incomplete. In the process, Boutte hit his head on the turf and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Throughout this season, the Pats’ sixth-round pick [187 overall] in the 2023 NFL Draft, has become one of quarterback Drake Maye’s most-reliable offensive weapons — as well as a weekly big-play threat. In his 13 games played, he has compiled 527 yards on 31 catches with six touchdowns. Before leaving this game due to a head injury — which he suffered on the aforementioned catch attempt — he had one catch on three targets for 16 yards.

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots center Jared Wilson (58) in coverage during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Wilson’s presence among the several injured Patriots comes as something of a surprise. The Georgia product played all 74 offensive snaps against Baltimore at left guard — showing no signs of concussion symptoms during the game. The Pats’ rookie guard recently returned from an ankle injury which had sidelined him since early in Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In 13 games this year, the former Georgia Bulldog has aligned on 785 snaps (92%) on offense — allowing four sacks, six hits and 23 pressures. After missing the Pats’ Week 4 victory over the Carolina Panthers due to both ankle and knee injuries, Wilson has been singularly focused on turning his early-season struggles into success — especially in the passing game. As a result, Wilson has already become an integral piece within New England’s offensive line for the foreseeable future due to his athleticism and versatility.

JETS INACTIVES:

OL Marquis Hayes

WR Quentin Skinner

TE Mason Taylor

DL Mazi Smith

️S Chris Smith

QB Tyrod Taylor

