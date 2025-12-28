Patriots’ Drake Maye Battling in Tight MVP Race

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is officially making this an MVP race. And it’s down to the wire.

With just two weeks left in the regular season, the league is barreling toward its 2025 MVP reveal, and while Rams QB Matthew Stafford still holds the pole position in the odds, Maye is right on his heels. This thing is far from over.

The next two games are basically the MVP’s two-minute drill. Finish strong, control the moment, and the trophy’s yours. And for Maye, the stakes are even higher, he’s chasing something rare: an MVP in just Year 2. That’s air usually reserved for all-time greats.

For weeks now, the 2025 MVP race has felt like a heavyweight bout with no undercard. One week it’s Stafford, the next it’s Maye, with momentum swinging back and forth on a game-by-game basis. No runaway winner. No safe lead. Just two quarterbacks trading haymakers as the season hits crunch time.

Statement Night in Baltimore

The Patriots put on a primetime statement night, outlasting the Baltimore Ravens 28–24 on Sunday Night Football. And that win did way more than just light up Foxborough.

New England officially punched its playoff ticket, and Drake Maye added another highlight to his growing MVP résumé.

Maye was in full command, carving up Baltimore for 380 yards with two touchdowns and one pick. The resulting MVP odds reflected it. FanDuel had Maye sitting with the second-best odds at +170, trailing only Rams QB Matthew Stafford at -195.

Now here’s the playoff and the MVP math. Maye’s path to the trophy likely requires Stafford to cool off over the next two weeks. That won’t be easy. Los Angeles closes the season against the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals, two teams already thinking about Cancun, not January football.

Meanwhile, Maye gets chances to pad the stat sheet and stack wins against the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins. Games where he’ll have the ball, the spotlight, and the opportunity to make voters sweat.

Even with a couple of blemishes, one interception and one fumble. Maye showed exactly why the Patriots believe he’s that guy. He completed 31 of 44 passes, added 25 yards on the ground, and when the fourth quarter hit, he flipped the switch. Two clutch touchdown drives. No panic. No blinking.

MVP or not, the takeaway is crystal clear: New England has its franchise quarterback locked in. The Patriots aren’t just back in the playoff picture. They’re building something that’s going to haunt the AFC for years.

And hey, if the MVP vote doesn’t break his way this season? There’s always another trophy waiting in February.

