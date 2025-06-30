Insider Reveals Strong Patriots RB Prediction
The New England Patriots may very well have landed their running back of the future this past April, as they selected TreVeyon Henderson in the second round of the NFL Draft.
Henderson will join a backfield that featured Rhamondre Stevenson as the lead runner last season, but the Ohio State product could very well surpass Stevenson.
Basically, Henderson and Stevenson will represent the Patriots' top two halfbacks in some form, which has clouded the future of Antonio Gibson.
New England signed Gibson to a two-year deal last offseason and were expecting the former Washington Commanders playmaker to serve as a reliable pass-catcher out of the backfield in 2024, but that did not happen, as Gibson managed a career-low 23 receptions.
Many have wondered if the Pats will simply trade Gibson sometime this offseason, but ESPN's Mike Reiss has the 27-year-old pegged as the third running back on the depth chart right now and does not think the Patriots will carry any more than three of them on the 53-man roster.
That means undrafted free agent Lan Larison, who has gained popularity in offseason workouts and has drawn comparisons to Danny Woodhead, would be left off the team. It would also spell bad news for Terrell Jennings, who ended last year on the active roster.
Of course, none of this is set in stone, and Reiss himself even said that Larison still has a chance to eke out a roster spot thanks to his versatility. But there is no question that the Patriots will have to make a couple of difficult decisions here.
Perhaps trading Gibson — who should be able to fetch a Day 3 pick — would comprise the simplest and most effective solution, as it would allow New England to focus on the Henderson-Stevenson duo while also providing an opportunity to someone like Larison.
