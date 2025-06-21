Patriots Linked to Star Free Agent Defender
The New England Patriots made it a priority to address their defense this offseason, spending an exorbitant amount of money to rectify the slipping unit in free agency.
However, the Patriots still have question marks on that side of the ball, particularly in terms of their pass rush. Remember: New England logged just 28 sacks last year, which ranked last in the NFL.
Yes, the Pats signed pieces like Harold Landry, Milton Williams and K'Lavon Chaisson in free agency, and they bagged Bradyn Swinson on Day 3 of the NFL Draft. However, it wouldn't hurt for the Patriots to add another proven veteran, and Graham Wilker of Musket Fire feels he has the answer: Za'Darius Smith, who is somehow still available in free agency.
"Smith was sent to Detroit midseason in a trade with Cleveland, and with Terrell Williams now in charge of the defense, Smith could help bolster the Lions pass rush," Wilker wrote. "He totaled nine sacks across the year, with four for the Lions. Harold Landry and Anfernee Jennings are sound, but adding another QB hunter is never a bad idea."
A three-time Pro Bowler, Smith has been one of the better pass rushers in the league for quite some time, and while he may not be as effective as he once was during his Green Bay Packers days, he remains an effective defensive weapon who would help New England significantly.
The question is whether or not Smith, who is 32 years old, would want to join the Pats, or if he is waiting for a contender to come and scoop him up.
Smith could almost certainly be had on a one-year deal, and the Patriots definitely have the cap room — a whole lot of it, actually — to add him. But perhaps the University of Kentucky product doesn't have much interest in heading to Foxborough.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!