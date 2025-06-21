Patriots' Tom Brady Channels Pro Wrestler With Eli Manning
Tom Brady has had an eventful few weeks as the NFL season quickly approaching. He was the special guest for the Indy 500, which led to fans booing the man who used to torture their hometown Colts and Peyton Manning. Brady took to Instagram to troll the crowd.
"What an incredible experience at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend," Brady said. "Thanks to the Fox Sports family for putting on an incredible show, and to my friend, the best driver in the world and 7x champion Jimmie Johnson for letting me tag along as we led out the pack. I’ll be back, and next time I’m driving!!! PS: it was great to get in one more successful drive in front of a bunch of colts fans."
Brady's eventful offseason wasn't done there, though. The greatest of all time appeared at Fanatics Fest, and made sure to have a lot of fun with former Super Bowl adversary Eli Manning. Brady made a wrestling entrance, title belt on his shoulder and all, rocking shades and entering to the theme music of WWE superstar Cody Rhodes. Brady was clearly playing the role of the heel, snatching a New York Jets jersey from a fan before spitting on it and stomping on it. He then ripped an Eli Manning jersey in half before the former Giants quarterback himself ran out and jumped on Brady as fans lost their collective minds.
It will continue to be an eventful year for Brady, as his Las Vegas Raiders have done a ton of re-tooling this offseason, hiring Pete Carrol as head coach and trading for former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. On top of that, the Raiders drafted Boise State superstar running back Ashton Jeanty. Plus, it will be Brady's second year as the No. 1 commentator for Fox after his first season started off a bit rocky, in the opinion of many, but got better as time went on.
