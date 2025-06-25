Patriots Could Part Ways With Former Top WR
The New England Patriots' receiving corps are going to look awfully different this coming season, which could result in at least one of their mainstays hitting the road.
The Patriots added veterans Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency, drafted Kyle Williams and have brought in undrafted rookie Efton Chism III, who has gained seriously momentum as someone who could steal a spot on the 53-man roster.
That could make things pretty sticky for someone like Kendrick Bourne, who did not have a great season last year and turns 30 years old in August.
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay apparently does not think much of Bourne's chances of making an impact in 2025, as he has listed him among five of the top cut candidates with NFL training camp just around the corner.
"While the Patriots are in the enviable position to cut proven receivers this offseason, many other clubs are not," Kay wrote. "If Bourne is ultimately released, he’ll certainly have several suitors amongst the various teams in the market for pass-catching help. Bourne’s best days may be behind him, but it shouldn’t be difficult for him to improve on his underwhelming 2024 marks if he lands with a team that can leverage his schematic versatility and route-running skills."
Diggs, Hollins, Williams and DeMario Douglas all seem like locks to make the roster, and Kayshon Boutte is probably a shoo-in as well, barring a trade. Then there's Chism, who will probably be on the squad. Unless New England carries seven receivers (which is possible), Bourne will likely found himself on the outside looking in.
Bourne arrived in Foxborough in 2021 and had a great debut campaign with the Pats, hauling in 55 receptions for 800 yards and five touchdowns. He then took a huge step back in 2022, and in 2023, he suffered a torn ACL midway through the campaign. Things have been downhill for him ever since.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!