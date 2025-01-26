Insider Sparks Patriots, 49ers Trade Talk
The New England Patriots are expected to be among the most active teams during the upcoming NFL offseason. After suffering through a rough 2024 season, the team needs make quite a few improvements.
While adding wide receiver talent has been talked about at length since during the season, the Patriots have to make sure that they bring in a big-time weapon for Drake Maye.
If there was a time to need a wide receiver, this would be the offseason for it. There are many different receivers available in free agency and there are a lot who are expeced to be available for trade.
One of those options could end up being San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
Samuel had a rough 2024 season. After signing Brandon Aiyuk to an expensive extension, could the 49ers consider moving on from Samuel? That is a situation that has been rumored.
Should he be made available on the trade block, New England could consider pursuing him.
Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald suggested Samuel as a potential trade target for the Patriots this offseason.
"He hasn’t had a 1,000-yard receiving season since 2021, but Samuel still provides versatility as a pass-catcher and ball-carrier, which new offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels could have some fun with," Kyed wrote.
"A release doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility here. Sending a mid-to-late round pick should be able to get a deal done for Samuel."
Throughout the course of the 2024 NFL season with San Francisco, Samuel ended up playing in 15 games. He caught 51 passes for 670 yards and three touchdowns. Samuel also picked up 136 yards and a touchdown on 42 carries.
At 29 years old, Samuel could still get things turned back around. A change of scenery could help him accomplish that goal.
While this move wouldn't be a surefire move, Samuel would offer New England a potential playmaker. He would likely not cost a lot to acquire and could be a huge part of the offense for some years to come.
