Patriots GM Gives Update on Morgan Moses' Potential Retirement

It may perhaps be a bad sign for the New England Patriots that the less controversial bookend of their offensive line is a 35-year old veteran right tackle who has just finished his 12th year in the NFL.

But even with Moses' sturdy play over the past few seasons, where he has been a starter with the Ravens, Jets and now in New England, there are questions to be had about how much longer he can keep going.

Especially in light of fellow right tackle Kaleb McGary, who just last week announced his retirement aged 31 after playing just six seasons in the pros - although his final and seventh season was marred by a brutal knee injury that may have played a significant part in his decision.

Speaking at his pre-draft press conference on April 13, EVP and de facto General Manager Eliot Wolf was asked about the future of Moses and whether the team was anticipating the 35-year old to be considering retirement over the next few months. And Wolf gave a pretty clear response.

"That's our expectation," Wolf replied after being asked if he believed Moses would return for his 13th year in the pros. "I texted Morgan probably closer to the combine just saying hi, but I know coach Vrabel is in contact with him and no indication that he's looking to move. And I think he's excited about coming back up here and getting started."

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76) is seen after the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Will the Patriots Look for Morgan Moses' Future Replacement in 2026?

Despite it appearing that Moses will likely continue on in 2026, Wolf and co. will no doubt have Moses' inevitable future retirement in mind for this coming draft. Multiple outlets have suggested that the Patriots may draft an offensive tackle early on in the selection process, perhaps even as high as #31 overall.

If the team is sure that Moses is in fact coming back for this coming season, which it appears they are, then there is no distinct rush to find a new franchise right tackle immediately, especially when there are other roster needs present, such as at edge rusher and wide receiver. Both of which could end up being filled on the first two days of the draft.

But it is always a good idea to get ahead of potential departures in the near future, and there can be little doubt that - at best - Moses has no more than two years left in the tank as a starting RT.

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