Patriots Draft Profile: Daylen Everette Fits Right Into Secondary

Do the New England Patriots desperately need another cornerback? Not necessarily. But there's several players in this year's draft class that could help fill a role in a secondary with potential questions in the back-half of the depth chart.

Look no further than Georgia's Daylen Everette, a lanky cornerback who'll likely hear his name called on the third day of this month's NFL Draft. While the Patriots don't have a major need for an instant contributor in 2026, Everette's play style and room for growth can be a solid addition for New England's defense in the future.

The 6-foot-1 Everette was named to the All-SEC Third Team each of the past two seasons and has a nose for the football. The Norfolk, Virginia, native broke up a team-high 10 passes in 2025. He started in 13 games for the Bulldogs last season, and 14 each in the two years prior. He's a durable player who can cover all kinds of receivers.

But the one thing he struggles with is the penalties. He was called for five last year and could have been called for several more. He grabs plenty in coverage, and while his speed can bail him out at times, it's something he'll need to clean up at the NFL level.

Everette's Speed Can Kill

He ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, and jumped 10'4" on the broad jump. He's athletic enough to be drafted, and New England should certainly be interested.

Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (6) carries the ball for a touchdown after a fumble during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How Would He Fit Into NE's Secondary?

The Patriots' current depth chart looks the following: Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis, Marcus Jones (slot), Kindle Vildor, Charles Woods, Brandon Crossley, Marcellas Dial (coming off a season-ending ACL tear last summer). Gonzalez is due for a hefty extension in the near future, while Jones already inked an extension last fall.

Question marks about how Dial will return, along with where Woods fits into the defense, allows any potential draft addition to slide into the lineup with ease. Everette would be a similar player to Dial, a broad-bodied player who can get meaningful reps on the perimeter, while also adding in value on special teams (Dial was one of the Patriots' two gunners in 2024 before his injury).

Everette doesn't have the greatest of make-up speed if he's caught flat footed, but he's a productive player when he remains in lock-step with his opponent. He did deal with a sports hernia surgery in January of 2025, as well as an ankle sprain that held him out of the season opener, but should be more than healthy for the season opener in 2026.

The Patriots were present at Georgia's Pro Day last month, speaking to several of the Bulldogs' draft prospects. With 11 picks, four of them in the sixth round, the Patriots are in prime position to add a player of Everette's caliber on day three.

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