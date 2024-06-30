Former Patriots QB Calls Jacoby Brissett 'Perfect Mentor' for Maye
Ever since the New England Patriots' selection of Drake Maye with the third-overall pick in this year's draft, all eyes have been set on what the forecast looks like for when his inevitable start under center comes to be.
Of course, fans are pumped for the opportunity to see their new franchise quarterback hit the field, but patience is key in this process.
After how the team's previous attempt to find their future signal caller turned out in the Mac Jones era, the Patriots have to ensure to take the right steps before being handed the keys to the offense.
That's why New England opted to bring in an experienced and talented veteran presence in Jacoby Brissett to help navigate the waters this upcoming season. It gives the Patriots' rookie quarterback a stellar mentor to work alongside him, someone who's been in this system before, and hopefully make for a smooth transition when the time comes for Maye to take the reigns.
And when asking some former members of New England's quarterback room, they seem to love the decision to bring in Brissett to help manage the process.
Former Patriots QB Brian Hoyer is the latest to get involved in the talk surrounding New England's situation under center. He spoke on about the decision to bring in Brissett this spring, where he dished some praise for the veteran signal-caller being the "perfect mentor" for Maye:
"Jacoby [Brissett] is like a little brother to me. We were teammates. We're friends. The Patriots signed Jacoby to be the starter right away, knowing they were drafting a quarterback with that pick, because he's capable and played a lot of football. He's very endearing to his teammates; they love him. He's the perfect guy to mentor Drake Maye."- Brian Hoyer
Brissett spent his rookie year in New England, where he started four games before ultimately departing to the Indianapolis Colts the following season. Now, he'll get an opportunity to start under center in Foxboro again while also being an invaluable piece in Maye's progression.
It remains to be seen who will actually get the starting nod in Week One, as Jerod Mayo has voiced that the competition will be wide open heading into training camp. As Hoyer sees it though, Brissett should be the one in line to get those early reps.
Doing so can allow for Maye to get his feet wet, and get some extra time to learn what it takes to be an NFL quarterback-- something that may be necessary for a 21-year-old rookie.
Expect the battle to heat up as we near the beginning of training camp, which comes at the end of July.
