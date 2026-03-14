The Patriots Biggest Roster Hole That Still Hasn’t Been Addressed

With the initial free-agency frenzy beginning to slow down throughout the NFL, the New England Patriots may finally be ready to reposition their attention toward rebuilding the depth of their 2026 roster.

Despite making notable waves in free agency in the early stages of the new league year, the Pats still have a number of positions to address as they stock their roster for the upcoming season. In addition to the eight high-profile signings New England has made thus far, the Pats are still expected to fill perceived voids at offensive tackle, receiver and defensive line.

Each of these aforementioned is a notable void for a team hoping to build upon an impressive 14-3 finish to their regular season — as well as a deep run through the postseason, which culminated in a berth in Super Bowl LX. For example, New England’s pass defense finished the season ranked ninth in the league. However, their lack of ability to pressure the quarterback allowed competent teams to exploit their defensive weaknesses — as evidenced by their 29-13 Super Bowl loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Similar sentiments have been also been shared surrounding the Patriots corps of pass-catchers. Having recently released veteran Stefon Diggs, the Pats attempted to mitigate their roster deficit by signing former Green Bay Packers perimeter wideout Romeo Doubs. Still, New England has given several indications that additional help at receiver is on the way.

Accordingly, the Patriots greatest area of need involves protecting its most valuable asset, quarterback Drake Maye. Of New England’s remaining roster voids, the one in most need of attention is swing tackle along their offensive line.

Help Wanted: Patriots Swing Offensive Tackle

Dec 1, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (59) warms up before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

With last season’s starting center Garrett Bradbury having been traded to the Chicago Bears, second-year interior lineman Jared Wilson is expected to move inside — a position he played with precision as a Georgia Bulldog — the five-year veteran should align between Wilson at center and Will Campbell at left tackle. The Pats’ more-than adequately filled their need at guard by signing for New York Jets starter Alijah Vera-Tucker. In that regard, the Patriots starting unit projects to be as follows:

LT: Will Campbell

LG: Alijah Vera-Tucker

C: Jared Wilson

RG: Mike Onwenu

RT: Morgan Moses

While Vera-Tucker may be worth the risk on reward alone, New England does carry an on-field insurance policy at guard in the form of reserve lineman Ben Brown. The Pats’ veteran allowed zero sacks and two hits on Maye on over 150 pass blocking snaps last season, while also demonstrating prowess as a run blocker. As a result, Brown signed a two-year, $6.6 million contract extension with the Pats in December. Though many see Brown primarily as a reserve, he could be a short-term starter, if Vera-Tucker should experience any additional health woes.

At present, they carry no such insurance at tackle.

Former Pats offensive tackle Vederian Lowe left New England to sign a two-year, $12M contract with the San Francisco 49ers. Lowe, a key backup who stepped into starting roles during 2025 injury crises for the Patriots — especially when Campbell suffered a late-season knee injury — has taken his depth and on-field, veteran savvy to the West Coast.

Though the Patriots are expected to address the position via the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, New England’s most-palatable solution to their problem is likely to come in the form of a veteran tackle with NFL experience.

In-House Solutions

Marcus Bryant

Despite Bryant being a bit of a raw prospect, the Patriots seized the chance to add the 6-foot-7, 317-pound offensive tackle to their stable during the 2025 NFL Draft. Bryant started 29 games at SMU and 13 games at Missouri. Clearly a sizable left tackle with good length, he also showed some agility with impressive running at his pro day. While he will need to play a bit lower to be effective at a pro level, Bryant could be an intriguing option to fill the void left by Lowe at reserve left tackle.

His size, athleticism, and upper body power appeared to blend well with his quickness against outside rushers during his reps in training camp. With both the timing and strength to succeed in pass protection, Bryant may soon add to his 19 total snaps on offense last season.

Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Marcus Bryant (52) walks to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Caedan Wallace

Although he was a healthy scratch for much of the regular season, Wallace could be called into action if the Patriots are unsuccessful in adding some veteran help to help support Campbell. In 2024, the Penn State product played in six games (making one start) while aligning on 129 snaps on offense. Wallace was named an honorable mention All-Big Ten Conference while starting all 13 games, allowing only one sack in 2023 for the Penn State Nittany Lions.

He ended his collegiate career with 40 starts, all at right tackle. Though some may still be a bit hesitant to embrace Wallace’s possible shift to the left side, it is important to remember that he took significant reps at left tackle during rookie minicamp and training camp during his rookie season.

Internal Free Agent: Thayer Munford, Jr.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (74) before Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Munford remains an unrestricted free agent, having turned in a serviceable year with the Pats in 2025. He appeared in five games for the Patriots in the regular season, starting two. He aligned on 100 offensive snaps as a reserve lineman, along with 30 special teams snaps.

Munford originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. The 6-foot-6, 331-pounder, was released by Las Vegas on Aug. 27. He was released by Cleveland from the 53-man roster on Oct. 13, and signed to the practice squad just two days later. Munford has played in 46 NFL games with 18 starts with 11 at right tackle, five at left tackle and two as a tackle-eligible tight end.

External Free Agents

While high-profile player from this year’s class remain available with names such as Taylor Decker and Jawaan Taylor, they may be a bit beyond the Patriots’ price range the position. One of the more intriguing options is former Cleveland Browns several options lineman Cam Robinson, who would bring both size and experience as a capable left tackle.

At 6-foot-6, 335 pounds, Robinson possesses the size, as well as the ability to engulf pass rushers. For a player of his Mass, he is also remarkably agile, with the foot speed to change directions during a play. Robinson’s 92.1% pass block win rate in 2025 was a career best — and would be an ideal fit for the Patriots’ positional need.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!