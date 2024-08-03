Patriots' Jacoby Brissett Sends Message to Drake Maye Amid Rocky Start
During the first week of New England Patriots training camp, we've seen some up-and-down performances coming from rookie QB Drake Maye in the early reps ahead of his rookie season.
Things started shaky during the Patriots' Monday and Tuesday practices for Maye, with reported struggles in his reads, accuracy, and consistency that even had some talking heads vouching for Joe Milton III to shift ahead of the third-overall pick in the depth chart. However, a bounce-back practice on Thursday from Maye put his stock back on the rise.
Through the trials and tribulations, Maye's got the support of the Patriots' veteran QB Jacoby Brissett, who offered an insightful message to New England's rookie after traversing through the team's first week of training camp:
"Keep going, man. It's a long training camp... The best thing that he's doing is putting one foot in front of the other, going back out there, and competing. The plays are going to make themselves. It's just about doing the little things day in and day out that's going to give you a chance to make the right play."- Jacoby Brissett on Drake Maye
It's hard to expect Maye to make a linear progression in his first-year pro, as every rookie quarterback suffers through a few struggles as they navigate their initial season in the league. Even if the first week of camp didn't go as smoothly as expected, the two weeks give the Patriots rookie a great opportunity to make a strong impression as the pads come on in practice and preseason games get underway.
The Patriots' debut preseason game goes down in just under a week, as the Carolina Panthers will travel to Foxboro on August 8th for the first bout of the new year.
