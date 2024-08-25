Former Patriots CB JC Jackson Suspended First Game of 2024 NFL Season
A former New England Patriots defensive back will be forced out of action to begin next season.
According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, former Pro Bowl cornerback JC Jackson has been suspended for the first game of the coming season for violating the league's personal conduct policy. Jackson reportedly had an arrest warrant out after failing to appear for a court date revolving around a speeding charge from last September.
While Jackson is yet to be signed to a new team ahead of the 2024 season, the suspension will take place once rosters are reduced to 53 players across the league.
Jackson spent five years with the Patriots from 2018 to 2021 and re-signed to New England during the 2023 season after spending just over a season with the Los Angeles Chargers. During his time in Foxboro, the one-time Pro Bowler posted 158 tackles, 59 pass deflections, and 25 interceptions-- with 17 of those picks coming within a two-season span.
Earlier this offseason, we saw the Patriots emerge with some mutual interest to re-sign Jackson after their mid-season reunion in 2023. Nothing has quite come to form on that front, but regardless of how the situation pans out, expect the former Super Bowl champion to have to sit out for at least one of his matchups.
As we get closer to kickoff for next season, keep an eye on whether Jackson generates some interest as a potential veteran addition at corner for any secondary-needed teams across the league, with an outside shot for the Patriots to be a suitor for his services once again.
