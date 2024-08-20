Patriots' Jerod Mayo Gives Eye-Catching Response on CeeDee Lamb Trade
While it could be a long shot for the New England Patriots to get their hands on an elite wide receiver talent ahead of next season (especially after the latest Brandon Aiyuk debacle), it seems the team could still keep the door cracked open for a big move-- at least when you ask head coach Jerod Mayo.
As we enter the new NFL season, a couple of star pass catchers sit around the league alongside Aiyuk in their holdouts for a coveted new contract, with one of those headliners being Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb, last year's league leader in receptions (135).
With recent uncertainty popping up around the three-time Pro Bowler, the chatter has inevitably followed revolving around a potential blockbuster trade going down in what would be a nightmare situation in Dallas. It's far from an option A for the Cowboys, yet in the event something does go down, the Patriots and Mayo are keeping all of their possibilities open.
During Monday's interview with Mayo on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show, the Patriots head coach was asked about the CeeDee Lamb situation in Dallas, where he gave a short, yet intriguing response on the matter:
"Can't talk about players on other teams, but you can put a call in!"- Jerod Mayo, via The Greg Hill Show
The response follows the same energy that Mayo showcased during the Patriots' Aiyuk discussions, where he kept his focus outside of other team's players when asked by the media, yet was doing some diligent work with the front office behind the scenes to try and make a move happen.
A Lamb trade would emerge as a much more challenging feat to pull off than Aiyuk, but New England is a team that has remained opportunistic when it comes to receivers in recent years-- albeit unsuccessful in their endeavors.
Lamb is signed onto his fifth-year option on his rookie contract, eyeing to hit the open market come next summer. The expectation would be that the Cowboys and their star WR get a historic deal done before this coming season, but if those terms don't get agreed upon, things start to get tricky for his long-term future in Dallas.
If (and it's a big if) Lamb finds his way available on the trade market, the Patriots would have to emerge as a prime suitor to land his services. They have the available cap space to pay the Oklahoma product what he covets and have a glaring need at the wide receiver spot that he could immediately patch upon his arrival.
So while Mayo may be keeping quiet on the issue, and the chances of bringing CeeDee to Foxboro are slim, the Patriots should make sure to send a call or two toward the way of the Cowboys-- just in case.
Follow New England Patriots On SI over on our Facebook and Twitter/X to stay up to date on all Patriots news and rumors!