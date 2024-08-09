Joe Milton III Drops First Thoughts After Patriots' Preseason Opener
The New England Patriots took on their first preseason game of the year Thursday night to start things off on the right foot, effectively taking down the Carolina Panthers in a 17-3 win and seeing a few positive performances from around the roster.
One of the most eye-popping showings of the night comes from the quarterback position, and it wasn't the Patriots' third-overall pick in Drake Maye, rather, their day three pick of their most recent draft, Joe Milton III.
Milton came into action for two drives late in the game, where he put fans on notice with a collection of solid plays, finishing with completing four of his six passes, one of which being an electric 38-yard touchdown to JaQuae Jackson. While limited in his opportunities, the Tennessee product made sure to make the most of it.
The Patriots' sixth-round pick spoke after the game about his experience during his pro debut and his preparation before the contest, expressing overall excitement and gratitude for his first reps on the field, while also keeping things cool, calm, and collected:
"I had a lot of fun, man. It's a blessing. A lot of people from where I'm from-- they dream of being in this situation. So, just to go out there and cherish it all. It means a lot to me... I try not to scram my brain by studying too much. Once I got it, I got it, and before the game, I may look at [the call sheet] a couple more times. Other than that, just trusting the guys to do their job, trusting that I'm going to do my job, and coach is going to make the right calls at all times."- Joe Milton on his Patriots debut
While several quarterbacks in Milton's situation would feel some nerves in their debut NFL game, the 24-year-old didn't get too worried. Milton later expressed in his post-game presser that whether it's the first or last game of the season, he keeps his mentality at ease:
"No matter if it's the first game or the last game of the season, I feel like the more you relax, just having a calm mind, not trying to have a scrammed brain, and just being you regardless [is best]... At the end of the day, it's football. No matter what you do, go out there and have fun, operate, and do the assignment your coach told you to do throughout the week."- Joe Milton, cont.
While nothing is set in stone, the Patriots sixth-rounder has already made a convincing bid to make the final 53-man cut before Week One of New England's season. There are two more exhibitions to go before tough decisions have to be made on the roster, but as long as Milton holds steady, the arrow points in one direction concerning his future in Foxboro.
Milton will get another chance to make a strong impression during the Patriots' second game of the preseason, set to kick off on Thursday, August 15th vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.
