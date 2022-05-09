Skip to main content

Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels vs. Patriots: Must-Watch NFL Reunion Game

Both teams will probably say all the polite things leading up the to game but all the dynamics and drama are ever-present.

Anticipation is building for the NFL to release the full 2022 schedule on May 12

josh-mcdaniels-bill-belichick-nfl-mailbag

Belichick and McDaniels

Patriots Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels

Josh McDaniels

Patriots HC Bill Belichick, OC Josh McDaniels

Belichick and McDaniels

The New England Patriots are building in quarterback Mac Jones' second season under center and with an NFL Draft haul of 10 rookies. With the Patriots heavily involved with the craziest offseason in league history, there will be a lot to watch when New England takes the field this season.

A reunion game that will be must-watch; The Las Vegas Raiders and new coach Josh McDaniels against his former team, the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick.

Both teams will probably say all the polite things leading up the to game, but all the dynamics and drama are ever-present. Does the person who is reunited against a former team always care more than the franchise? Possibly. 

Reportedly there is no bad blood between Belichick and McDaniels, even though the former offensive coordinator took three New England Patriots assistants with him to Las Vegas. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

McDaniels spent a total of 18 years on Belichick's staff in Foxboro. McDaniels took out a full-page ad in The Boston Globe, both reflecting on his time in New England and expressing his gratitude for those who helped make his time with the Pats memorable.

Within his statement, McDaniels also acknowledged the tutelage, mentorship and support provided him by Belichick; crediting him second only to his father for cultivating his love for the game of football.

Patriots Mac Jones (10), Kendrick Bourne (84)

Mac Jones, Kendrick Bourne

Patriots QB Mac Jones

Mac Jones takes it to the line, himself 

Patriots QB Mac Jones

Patriots QB Mac Jones

The coaching shakeup leaves Belichick and New England with some hiring to do. The Patriots, who tied with the Miami Dolphins with the second-best odds (+400) to win the the AFC East, look to usurp the Buffalo Bills as division champions. The big question will be with McDaniels now in Las Vegas, can Jones excel in New England working with his second offensive coaching regime in as many years?

Other notable reunion games to be played in 2022 include: Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz playing the Eagles in Philadelphia, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson vs. the Texans in Houston and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson vs. the Seahawks in Seattle.

Of the Patriots' 17 games, a reunion with McDaniels on the field will be must-see. 

kyle odell
News

Odell Beckham Jr. Among 3 Free Agents Patriots Should Sign?

By Richie Whitt1 hour ago
Patriots - Marcus Jones
News

Mr. Do-It-All: What Marcus Jones Brings To Patriots Defense

By Cole Thompson21 hours ago
E20D909A-6AF7-4240-8559-42EA49F40828
News

'Top Moment of My Life Forever': Patriots New QB Gets Emotional During Draft Call

By Mike D'AbateMay 8, 2022
Malcolm Butler
News

Turning the Corner Again: Patriots Cornerbacks Get Post-Draft Facelift

By Mike D'AbateMay 8, 2022
USATSI_17116281
News

NFL Schedule: How Many Miles Will Patriots Travel This Season?

By Jeremy BrenerMay 7, 2022
Patriots QB Mac Jones
News

Get Mac, To Where You Once Belonged: Patriots Can Win With QB Jones

By Mike D'AbateMay 6, 2022
Devin Hafford.
News

Patriots UDFA Signing: Devin Hafford Latest CB Gem?

By Kevin Tame, Jr.May 6, 2022
Patriots Bill Belichick and Mac Jones
News

NFL Jersey Sales: Tom Brady Tops List, But Where Is Patriots QB Mac Jones?

By Arnav SharmaMay 6, 2022