Texans Playing Overseas in 2022? - NFL International Schedule Revealed
The Houston Texans may have nine road games in 2022, but after the NFL released its schedule of international games Wednesday morning the Texans learned that they are staying "home" this season.
The Texans will eventually be involved because starting in 2022, there will be at least four games played internationally every season and each NFL team will take a turn to host an international contest once every eight seasons.
Division rival Jacksonville Jaguars are among the 10 teams that will play overseas as part of the NFL's international series. The Denver Broncos will 'visit' the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on October 30.
Dameon Pierce
Dameon Pierce
Dameon Pierce
The last remaining team in the NFL to play in London is the Green Bay Packers, and that's who the Giants will face at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the U.K. The Giants are entering a new era with head coach Brian Daboll and young talent.
If facing the Packers on the road wasn't tough enough, doing it on the back of a trip across the ocean promises to only crank up the difficulty level.
The two teams will face off on October 9, but they aren't the only competition in town this year.
Joining the Giants and Packers in London will be the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints who play in Tottenham Hotspur on October 2.
Watson's Return: Where Does Texans-Browns Matchup Rank For 2022?
Deshaun Watson's return to NRG Stadium will be something the whole league will have it's eye on next season
PFF Hands Texans Draft Grade
Pro Football Focus evaluates the Houston Texans' nine-player class of draftees.
Another George Kittle?: Texans Rookie TE Teagan Quitoriano Hopes So
Teagan Quitoriano wants to be the Texans' version of San Francisco's stellar tight end
Former Texans QB Establishes Early Relationship With Falcons' Draftee Drake London
Former Houston Texans quarterback T.J. Yates wasted no time establishing a relationship with newcomer Drake London.
Way-Too-Early Mock Draft: Could Texans Look to Replace QB Davis Mills?
The Texans are confident in Mills' ability headed into the season, but could the 2023 NFL Draft provide an even better centerpiece at QB?
Dameon Pierce Provides Long-Term Answer At Running Back For Texans
The Houston Texans' backfield has been appalling the last two seasons, but Dameon Pierce could provide the franchise with a long-term option at the position.
Stability Will Help Texans Development Of Jalen Pitre and Derek Stingley Jr.
The Houston Texans' inconsistencies failed their previous cornerback-safety duo. A mistake the Texans cannot afford to make with the developments of Jalen Pitre and Derek Stingley Jr.
Davis Mills' College Coach Impressed with Texans QB: 'Outstanding'
Stanford head coach David Shaw has [raised his former quarterback after a strong start to his NFL career.
On November 13, NFL history will be made as the 2020 Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will bring Tom Brady and company to Munich, Germany where they'll host the Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena, the home of the soccer club FC Bayern Munich.
It'll be the first-ever NFL regular-season game played in Germany, and will take place at 9:30 a.m. ET just like the three games happening in London.
Finally, Mexico City will host the only divisional matchup on this year's international schedule when the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals take the field in Estadio Azteca.
The Texans are 1-1 in international games, losing to the Raiders in Mexico City in 2016 but beating the Jags, 26-3, at London's Wembley Stadium in 2019 behind three touchdowns from Deshaun Watson.
Tyrod Taylor
Tyrod Taylor
Davis Mills and Tyrod Taylor
The league is expected to release its full 2022 schedule May 12. The Texans, who have the worst odds to win the AFC South by a long shot (+2600), enter a new era with Lovie Smith as head coach. Here are Houston's opponents:
HOME: Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Football Team.
AWAY: Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, and New York Giants.