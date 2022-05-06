Texans Playing Overseas in 2022? - NFL International Schedule Revealed

The Texans learned that they are staying "home" this season.

The Houston Texans may have nine road games in 2022, but after the NFL released its schedule of international games Wednesday morning the Texans learned that they are staying "home" this season.

The Texans will eventually be involved because starting in 2022, there will be at least four games played internationally every season and each NFL team will take a turn to host an international contest once every eight seasons.

Division rival Jacksonville Jaguars are among the 10 teams that will play overseas as part of the NFL's international series. The Denver Broncos will 'visit' the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on October 30.

The last remaining team in the NFL to play in London is the Green Bay Packers, and that's who the Giants will face at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the U.K. The Giants are entering a new era with head coach Brian Daboll and young talent.

If facing the Packers on the road wasn't tough enough, doing it on the back of a trip across the ocean promises to only crank up the difficulty level.

The two teams will face off on October 9, but they aren't the only competition in town this year.

Joining the Giants and Packers in London will be the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints who play in Tottenham Hotspur on October 2.

On November 13, NFL history will be made as the 2020 Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will bring Tom Brady and company to Munich, Germany where they'll host the Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena, the home of the soccer club FC Bayern Munich.

It'll be the first-ever NFL regular-season game played in Germany, and will take place at 9:30 a.m. ET just like the three games happening in London.

Finally, Mexico City will host the only divisional matchup on this year's international schedule when the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals take the field in Estadio Azteca.

The Texans are 1-1 in international games, losing to the Raiders in Mexico City in 2016 but beating the Jags, 26-3, at London's Wembley Stadium in 2019 behind three touchdowns from Deshaun Watson.

The league is expected to release its full 2022 schedule May 12. The Texans, who have the worst odds to win the AFC South by a long shot (+2600), enter a new era with Lovie Smith as head coach. Here are Houston's opponents:

HOME: Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Football Team.

AWAY: Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, and New York Giants.