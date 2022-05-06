Get Mac, To Where You Once Belonged: Patriots Can Win With Jones in 2022

Does quarterback Mac Jones’ performance in 2021 provide palpable hope of a bright future for New England Patriots? …with a little help from his friends, of course?

As pro wrestling legend Ric Flair once said, “You did it once…now let’s see you do it again.”

While the New England Patriots have yet to once again reach the heights atop the NFL mountain, a return to the playoffs with a rookie quarterback at the helm in 2021 can be considered a successful season.

Despite the wishful [and perhaps, anxious] commentary being offered by the ‘subject-matter experts’ of Western New York, the Pats future is looking solid in the hands of quarterback Mac Jones. The 23-year-old appears to be ready to take that next step towards becoming New England’s next franchise quarterback; thus returning the team to its winning ways.

Still, the question remains. Can the Patriots win with Jones in his sophomore season?

According to CBS Sports’ annual quarterback tier rankings, they can. However, it will take a little help from Mac’s friends to make it happen in New England.

Each year, the outlet categorizes the league’s starting quarterbacks into seven tiers, based on their performance in 2021, and their expected output in 2022. CBS’ Tiers break down, as follows:

Tier 1: Bona Fide Franchise QBs

Tier 2: Top Pros, Proven Winners

Tier 3: Rising Stars

Tier 4: You Can Win With Them

Tier 5: Guys, Veterans And Placeholders

Tier 6: Good Luck

Tier 7: The Jury Is Out

Per CBS’ Jason LaCanfora, Jones is considered Tier 4 — a quarterback with which the Patriots can win.

Here is his analysis:

2021: Derek Carr, Kirk Cousins, Ryan Fitzptrick, Carson Wentz

2022: Carr, Cousins, Tannehill, Prescott, Murray, Jameis Winston, Jalen Hurts, Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa

You can reach the playoffs with these guys and a decent supporting cast. But they are not putting a team on their back and keeping it there. They are not going to have historically significant seasons. They will do enough to keep teams paying them quite well, but they will leave you lacking when the stakes get highest.

Patriots Country Analysis

Following the Patriots’ decision to release Cam Newton at the conclusion of training camp, Jones performed well at the team’s helm in his rookie season. He led all rookies with a 67.6 completion percentage and a 92.5 passer rating, while compiling 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns. He completed at least 70 percent of his attempts in nine of New England’s games and twice threw for 300-plus yards through the air. Jones was the centerpiece of a rookie class, which was chosen as the best in the NFL this past year by Pro Football Focus. In addition to his selection to the Pro Bowl, he also earned a spot on the PFWA's All-Rookie team along with teammate Christian Barmore.

However, Jones clearly had his struggles down the stretch. He was less accurate, made more rookie mistakes and had difficulty when defenses were able to adjust to take away his preferred routes and targets. As Jones struggled down the stretch, so did the Patriots. New England lost four of its final five games following the team’s Week Fourteen bye, as well as their lone playoff matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Despite their being numerous reasons for the Pats late season collapse, Jones knows as well as anyone that the lion’s share of the blame is always laid at the doorstep of the highest profile position in the game..whether it be deserved or not. He realizes that there is much work to be done for the upcoming season. Jones is intent on increasing his strength and improving his diet, in hopes of avoiding the dreaded ‘one-hit-wonder’ moniker. Most importantly, he is hoping that his experience will allow him to take on a greater leadership role with the team in 2022.

While Jones may be motivated to increase his productivity heading into his second season in New England, his task may be a bit tougher when factoring in the loss of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Both Jones and McDaniels developed a strong connection in 2021, with each gaining a solid understanding of the capabilities of the Patriots offense. However, with McDaniels now in Las Vegas, Jones will be working with his second offensive coaching regime in as many years.

While the Pats are unlikely to name a designated successor to McDaniels, the team has tasked both Matt Patricia [who has been a senior football advisor in 2021] and the returning Joe Judge [former Patriots special teams coordinator and New York Giants coach] to their offensive coaching staff. Both Judge and Patricia are expected to play a significant role in Jones’ continued development, along with head coach Bill Belichick. Rounding out the positional depth chart are incumbent backup Jarrett Stidham, and newly-drafted Bailey Zappe from Western Kentucky. The Patriots also re-signed quarterback Brian Hoyer earlier this offseason, who Jones’ has credited with helping him to grasp the nuances of the team’s often complex offense.

Still, LaCanfora’s argument is a valid one, as such that Jones will need contributions from his most reliable pass catchers, including tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, receivers Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne, and backfield option James White.

In the offseason, the team added wideout DeVante Parker (via trade with Miami] and Baylor’s Tyquan Thornton in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The team employs a solid one-two punch at running back in Damien Harris, and fellow sophomore Rhamondre Stevenson.

However, Jones’ biggest contributions may come from his offensive line. Luckily, the Patriots currently employ a robust depth chart at the position. Isaish Wynn [left tackle], David Andrews [center] and Trent Brown [right tackle] are poised to join Onwenu [right guard] and first-round rookie Cole Strange [left guard] are poised to be New England’s starting rotation.

Though his coaches and teammates will have a hand in shaping his career progression, the primary responsibility lies within Jones himself. While he already embodies a great deal of self motivation, Jones also possesses the intangibles necessary to lead the Patriots. His performance in 2021, a strong support system and his own determination provide palpable hope of a bright future for New England at the quarterback position.

In the process, Mac Jones may just get the Patriots back to where they once belonged…back on top.