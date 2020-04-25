PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

What to Know About Patriots' 2nd Round Pick, LB Josh Uche

Max McAuliffe

It would be safe to say after the New England Patriots' first two selections in the 2020 NFL Draft that their main goal on defense is to get more athletic. 

With their second pick of the second round (No. 60) - which they traded with the Ravens for - the Patriots selected Josh Uche, outside linebacker out of Michigan.

Uche - much like New England's first selection of the night, Kyle Dugger - is another uber-athletic prospect that can do a little bit of it all. 

Here's the best way to put into perspective how athletic Uche is: in the Michigan-Penn State game this past season, we saw Uche sprint 50 yards downfield to cover and break up a pass intended for now-Broncos receiver K.J. Hamler. Hamler - for those who do not know - was in many people's minds as fast, if not faster, than Alabama's Henry Ruggs (who ran a 4.27 in the 40 yard dash). However, Hamler did not run the 40 yard dash during the pre-draft process. But it is nevertheless a strong display of athleticism from Uche to cover Hamler downfield like that. 

As for his pass-rushing ability, Uche seems to get in the backfield so quickly that lineman struggle to get their hands on him. His speed and explosiveness pop out on film, which will bode well for his projected role as the new strong-side outside linebacker. 

Another similarity that Uche shares with his fellow second round pick Dugger is versatility. While Dugger can potentially play all around the secondary and potentially even some Will linebacker, Uche can play both on the defensive line and off the ball. This was a trait that New England coveted in former strong-side outside linebacker, Kyle Van Noy. That trend will likely continue with Uche. 

With versatile pieces like Adrian Phillips, Dugger, and Uche now on the defense, it's going to be really exciting to see the different ways in which all these players are used. Combine that with the sudden infusion of athleticism in this group and that should make this defense really fun to watch this year. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patriots 2020 NFL Draft Open Thread/Live Blog

Covering all that happens on Day 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Patriots’ 2020 NFL Draft: Day 2 Live Blog

An open thread that brings you the picks and analyses from Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

SI Draft Tracker

Patriots Trade Up, Select LB Josh Uche in 2nd Round

New England adds another edge rusher by trading back up into the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Patriots Earn Poor Grade From SI For Drafting Div. 2 Safety Kyle Dugger

New England selecting a Div. 2 safety with their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft did not receive positive grades from Sports Illustrated.

Devon Clements

by

OFD

Patriots Select Alabama LB Anfernee Jennings in 3rd Round

New England takes another versatile linebacker on Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

What to Know About Patriots' 2nd-Round Pick, Safety Kyle Dugger

With their 37th overall selection, the New England Patriots selected their future strong safety and punt returner.

Max McAuliffe

Twitter Reacts to Patriots' First Pick in 2020 Draft

Patriots fans took to Twitter to express their emotion after New England's first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Chris Mitchell

Patriots Select Safety Kyle Dugger With 37th Overall Pick

New England adds to their safety room with their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

Patriots Have Ample Opportunities to Trade Back in 2nd Round

If Bill Belichick wants to pull the trigger again on a trade, he could do so by swapping the Chargers' second round pick for even more draft capital.

Devon Clements

Check Out Bill Belichick's War Room For 2020 NFL Draft

It's definitely not the most upgraded one we've seen compared to other coaches and GMs around the league.

Devon Clements

by

MattySolo