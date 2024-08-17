Patriots LB Joshua Uche on Matthew Judon Trade: 'Sad to See Him Go'
The New England Patriots enacted a major shakeup on their defensive unit earlier this week with their blockbuster to send two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Matthew Judon over to the Atlanta Falcons.
After continuous contract talks between both Judon and the Patriots had ultimately led to no avail just a month away from the start of the new NFL regular season, the 32-year-old now takes his talents to a new situation in the NFC after three years in Foxboro.
As a result of Wednesday's latest move, we've started to see a few Patriots players come to light with their thoughts about the trade-- the most recent coming from four-year New England vet, LB Joshua Uche.
When asked about Judon's departure following the Patriots' 13-14 preseason loss vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, Uche expressed some fondness for his now-former teammate, but notes how the team continues to move forward with a "next man up mentality":
"Matt [Judon] was a big part of our team, high energy guy. Everybody was sad to see him go definitely. Just being around him the last couple of years has been great. He's definitely going to be missed. The guys took on the next man-up mentality. That's what he would've wanted us to do. That's just what we're going to continue to do."- Joshua Uche on Matthew Judon
Uche's right. When Judon was healthy during his three seasons with the Patriots, he was one of, if not the biggest part of the New England defense. During his last fully healthy campaign in 2022, we saw Judon post a career-best 15.5 sacks, 60 tackles, 28 QB hits, and 14 TFLs on his way to a top-ten finish in Defensive Player of the Year.
Judon was set to play on a $6.5 million contract for the Patriots in the final year of his originally-signed deal to come aboard in 2021 but was vocal about his interest in hammering out a long-term extension and much-deserved pay raise.
Yet, despite the mutual intrigue, the signing never came to fruition, and a trade was the end result-- bringing a package of a 2025 third-round pick to New England. Now, Judon moves on to the Falcons to achieve that new contract while the Patriots focus on filling the hole left by their veteran pass rusher.
Of those names on a short list of contenders to claim some of Judon's responsibilities, Uche may be one to step in as that "next-man-up." He re-upped in New England on a one-year, $3 million "prove it" deal this summer to stake some long-term staying power in Foxboro.
With the door now opened for Uche to get more snaps on the defensive side of the ball, that coveted jump could happen in his year five. Second-year DE Keion White also emerges as a key contender for a massive leap in New England's front seven, as he's stood out as a premier talent during the Patriots' training camp and preseason.
