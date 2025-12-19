Patriots' Josh McDaniels Reveals Biggest Ravens Challenge

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots offensive coordiantor Josh McDaniels is no stranger to working against a formidable Baltimore Ravens defense.

Primarily known for their prowess on the preventive side of the ball for the past two-plus decades, the Ravens have caused many a sleepless night for the longtime Pats’ offensive guru. In fact, McDaniels is ready for an equally difficult test when his Patriots visit the Ravens for a Week 16 showdown in prime time at M&T Bank Stadium.

"They’re Physical … Big inside,” McDaniels said of Baltimore’s defense. “Their style jumps off the tape. Aggressive. They have premium players at all three levels of the defense."

The Ravens, via stats compiled by patriots.com, began the season on pace to allow the most points in franchise history, surrendering 35.4 points per game. Through their first five games of 2025, Baltimore ranked 30th in total EPA, 29th in drop-back EPA, and last in rush EPA through five weeks. Unsurprisingly, their record was a dismal 1-4.

Since that time, the Ravens have completely an impressive turnaround. Their defense now allows the second-fewest points in the NFL through their last nine games (15.9 PPG), including shutting out Bengals QB Joe Burrow for the first time in his NFL career in Week 15. Their heavy usage of schemed-pressure has allowed elite defenders such as safety Kyle Hamilton to thrive during the Ravens renaissance on defense.

Hamilton, a two-time All Pro, is tied for eighth among safeties in total pressures (10) and second in run stops (17). Known for his versatility, the 24-year-old is capable of covering either slot receivers or tight ends in both man and zone coverages, He is also adept when aligning at deep safety.

Josh McDaniels Believes Patriots Will Learn Through Adversity

Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels walk to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Accordingly, McDaniels is cognizant of the challenges which lay ahead for his team during this upcoming prime time matchup in Baltimore. Per his acknowledgment, the Pats’ OC must keep his offense on point for a complete, four-quarter effort — an accomplishment which eluded New England during its Week 15 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

After opening the contest with 21 unanswered points, the Patriots squandered a 17-point halftime lead by surrendering five straight touchdown drives in an eventual 35-31 loss at Gillette Stadium. McDaniels knows all too well that a similar output by his offense will result in another costly loss for a team attempting to earn its first playoff berth since 2021. In order to reverse the trend, the turnaround must start with his strategy.

“We never really got into a good rhythm in the second half, and that’s my job,” McDaniels said of New England’s recent loss to the Bills. “When you play with a lead, you fight that human nature to relax and want to have done enough … We will figure it out and be better this week.”

Despite their dismal second-half effort, New England’s ability to make plays must begin with getting quarterback Drake Maye into situations in which he may utilize multiple weapons. As such, McDaniels and his staff will make a concerted effort to keep their offense on the field. By doing so, the Patriots would like to increase the snap count of players such as receiver Stefon Diggs and running back TreVeyon Henderson — who logged 26 and 25 snaps on offense, respectively.

“There’s a lot of guys that got fewer snaps [last week] because we didn’t earn enough snaps in the game, McDaniels admitted. “And so we look at it - Stef’s done a great job. And so whether it’s Stef or TreVeyon, who played in the 20s [snap count] - I’d love for TreVeyon to play in the 50s. But when you only have 50 plays, it’s hard for us to establish that volume for any one player.”

