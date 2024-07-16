Kayshon Boutte's Charges Dropped, Future With Patriots Looks Brighter
It's safe to say today is a good day to be Kayshon Boutte.
After traversing through some legal troubles across his rookie campaign with the New England Patriots, it seems those issues are now behind him. According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, the state of Louisiana has officially dropped Boutte's underage gambling and computer fraud charges that were placed on him this past January.
Boutte allegedly used a different alias to gamble online as an underage 20-year-old, which spanned a bit over a year from April 2022 to May 2023. The former LSU receiver was arrested earlier this year in Baton Rouge due to the charges, but it seems he's now beat the case.
It's a great development for Boutte, who finds himself competing in this training camp to merit a spot on the Patriots roster for the upcoming 2024-25 campaign. Ridding himself of those legal worries will be a substantial help to his prospects of securing a spot on the 53-man, though it will have to come alongside some solid performances in camp and pre-season.
Boutte suited up for five games during his rookie season in Foxboro, but he only managed to post two receptions for a total of 19 yards. Now eyeing his second-year pro, the stage is set for the 22-year-old to have a much bigger impact during his sophomore campaign.
Still, it may not be simple for Boutte to secure a spot in this loaded wide receiver room, which currently has 12 names placed on the depth chart at his position. At some point down the line, the Patriots will have to make some tough calls on who will be a final fit on the squad, and Boutte finds himself right on the roster bubble. However, clearing the legal hurdle is the first step in gaining some staying power in New England for 2024.
The next step will arrive for Boutte once the Patriots training camp is finally in action, as the happenings officially kick off in just over a week on July 24th. Then, we'll have a better idea of what the 2023 sixth-rounder's future looks like in the blue and red.
Follow New England Patriots On SI over on our Facebook and Twitter/X to stay up to date on all Patriots news and rumors!