Patriots' Kyle Dugger Making Strong Impression Ahead of 2024 Season
One of the most significant parts of this past New England Patriots offseason was the re-signing of standout safety Kyle Dugger with a long-term contract to stay put in Foxboro.
New England and Dugger came to terms with a four-year, $58 million contract to retain his services until 2027. It was a must-get for a Patriots squad looking to retain all of the premier talent they had on their roster from their previous campaign, and it seems the 28-year-old is already hard at work in preparation for next year.
According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, Dugger has been in the Patriots facility and Gillette Stadium frequently during the waiting days ahead of training camp as he holds aspirations of becoming a stronger leader for the 2024 NFL season:
"Most Patriots players leave the area in the weeks before training camp, often returning to their hometowns, but safety Kyle Dugger hasn't been among the group. Dugger has continued to show up at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots would naturally like to see the 2020 second-round pick elevate to more of a leadership role after signing him to a four-year, $58 million extension this offseason."- Mike Reiss, ESPN
Dugger is fresh off his career-best season in Foxboro, collecting 109 tackles, six TFLs, seven pass deflections, and a pair of interceptions as well.
He's already established himself as a focal point of this secondary over the past couple of seasons, but honing into one of the top leaders on the roster could be what elevates him to one of the top safeties in the NFL, if not already there.
When paired next to Jabrill Peppers at the safety position, the Patriots will be set with a great one-two punch on the back end of the secondary. Combine the duo with cornerback Christian Gonzalez entering his second season after an electric yet short rookie campaign, and we should expect New England to be notably strong while defending the passing game in 2024.
Expect a big-time season to be underway for Dugger in year five.
