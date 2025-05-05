Kyle Williams Selfless Decision Drew Interest From Patriots
The New England Patriots spent the free agency portion of the offseason replenishing their defense by adding several stars. Among others, they signed Super Bowl hero defensive tackle Milton Williams, cornerback Carlton Davis, and edge rusher Harold Landry. They also circled back to add a wide receiver in the form of former All-Pro Stefon Diggs.
The 2025 NFL Draft was all about building the rest of the offense around Drake Maye. New England rounded out their offensive line by selecting LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell in the first round, and then took a pair of skill position players in running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Kyle Williams.
Williams, in particular, is the player who will hold a lot of responsibilities and expectations. He will all but certainly have a starting role in the offense, meaning Maye will be calling his number each and every week. But what made the Patriots want Williams in the first place? According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, it was a selfless choice he made to close his college career.
"He had one game remaining in his college career, but with Washington State in the midst of a coaching transition and more than 20 teammates immediately entering the transfer portal, the question was: Would he play in the Holiday Bowl?" Reiss writes. "To Williams, however, there wasn't a decision to make -- he was always playing. Such a mentality appealed to the Patriots, who selected Williams in the third round of the NFL draft (No. 69 overall) and project him as a speedy, versatile complement to veteran free agent signees Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins and top slot option DeMario "Pop" Douglas, among others."
The Patriots' receiving corps will have multiple players that will serve different roles, but the rookie from Washington will have a bigger role than most, and the Patriots are confident he will answer the call.
