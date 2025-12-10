Patriots Place New RB on Injured Reserve

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.. — As the New England Patriots prepare for their Week 15 showdown with the Buffalo Bills at Gillete Stadium, they are making some adjustments to their corps of running backs.

The Pats have officially confirmed the placement of running back Craig Reynolds on the practice squad injured reserve list. In a corresponding move, running back Jashaun Corbin has been activated to the scout team from the practice squad injured reserve list.

Corbin was originally signed by New England to the practice squad on Oct. 7 and then placed on the practice squad injured reserve list on Oct. 28.

The 25-year-old has spent time with the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons after originally joining the Giants as a rookie free agent out of Florida State on May 16, 2022. The 5-foot-11, 215-pounder, spent his rookie season on the practice squad in 2022 and then briefly was on the Carolina practice squad in 2023 before returning to the Giants. He appeared in six games for the Giants and finished with one rushing attempt for one yard and three receptions for 12 yards during the 2024 season.

Earlier this year, Corbin played for the San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL and led the league in rushing yards with 514 yards on 97 carries with four touchdowns and 18 receptions for 138 yards. He also gained 252 yards as a kick returner. He went to training camp with Atlanta this past summer but was released prior to the start of the season.

Craig Reynolds Joins list of Injured Patriots

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) practices with quarterback Kyle Allen (8) during training camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Thursday, August 21, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reynolds originally signed with the Patriots practice squad on Nov. 29. The 29-year-old has spent time in the NFL with Washington (2019), Atlanta (2019), Jacksonville (2020) and Detroit (2021-25). The 5-foot-11, 216-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Washington in 2019 out of Kutztown. He has spent time on the practice squad of Washington, Atlanta, Jacksonville and Detroit and on the 53-man roster of Washington, Jacksonville and Detroit.

Overall, Reynolds has played in 60 regular season games with two starts and had 154 rushing attempts for 658 yards and 1 touchdown and has 25 receptions for 258 yards. He has played in seven games for Detroit in 2025 and has three rushing attempts for four yards.

The Patriots currently have running backs Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson and Terrell Jennings on their active roster. Veteran Antonio Gibson was placed on season-ending injured reserve earlier this year.

With Reynolds having been placed on practice squad IR, Corbin’s activation allows him to join veteran D’Ernest Johnson on the scout team at the position. Johnson has already reached his game day elevation limit (three) for the season.

