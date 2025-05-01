Drake Maye ‘Pumped’ to Play with New Patriots Teammates
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — While much of the region’s attention has been justifiably focused on analyzing their performance in the 2025 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots are building quite the formidable team around quarterback Drake Maye.
In fact, Pats draft centerpiece, former LSU left tackle Will Campbell, has already declared himself “ready to fight and die” for his new quarterback. In doing so, he provided even greater motivation for Maye to return to action on the gridiron.
“I heard him say it live … It makes you want to go out and play football right now,” Maye told reporters Thursday at Gillette Stadium.
Maye, in his rookie campaign, played in 13 games, starting 12 after taking over for veteran incumbent Jacoby Brissett. The 6’4” 225-pound quarterback completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,276 yards and 15 touchdowns. Despite showcasing impressive poise and resilience at times, Maye was seemingly unable to reach his maximum potential — due largely in part to his being surrounded by a subpar supporting cast.
In order to support Maye’s need for on-field sustenance, the Patriots fortified their offensive line by drafting former Campbell with the fourth overall pick, while upgrading their offensive skill positions by selecting Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson and Washington State receiver Kyle Williams. While each prospect faces an uphill battle for earning a starting spot, both Henderson and Williams are expected to add big-play prowess to the Pats offense.
In addition to the draft, the Patriots also added via free agency one of the NFL’s most explosive playmakers in receiver Stefon Diggs. Despite Diggs’ 2024 campaign — his lone season with the Houston Texans — cut short via injury, Maye is quite familiar with the skill set of his new teammate form his time with the Buffalo Bills.
In the spirt of team camaraderie, Maye is certainly much happier working with Diggs as opposed to working against him.
”It’s pretty cool to now be throwing to him,” Maye said of Diggs. “Growing up, I had him on my fantasy team … I played as him in Madden [video game] … It’s going to be great to throw to a receiver who has made plays like he has. It’s my job to give him a chance to go get it.”
Perhaps best known for his elite arm strength, the 22-year-old also possesses the velocity and touch on the ball to make any throw required of him — including those into tight windows. Maye is equally touted for his exceptional athleticism. When the play breaks down, he possesses the both agility and instinct to turn off-script options into big gains. Though his 2024 performance was not perfect, he has shown enough improvement in his footwork and mechanics to the upper echelon of NFL quarterbacks sooner than most believed.
Of course, Maye could not deny that his new teammates should only help to buoy both both his expectations and output this season. Never one to hide his already jovial emotions, Maye appears to have acquired an extra spring in his step as he and the Patriots prepare to open the 2025 season.
“I’m pumped,” Maye said with a broad grin. “A lot of new faces … exciting rookies and veterans who have played at a high level. We found answers at a lot of spots and hopefully we can plug-and-play and move forward.”
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!