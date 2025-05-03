Analyst Shuts Down Patriots, Raiders Trade Rumor
A couple of weeks ago, there was some speculation that the New England Patriots could try to swing a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire tackle Kolton Miller.
However, after the Patriots selected Will Campbell with the fourth overall pick of the NFL Draft, not to mention Marcus Bryant in the seventh round, trade talk has obviously simmered.
A fan recently asked Brian Hines of Pats Pulpit if trade discussions between New England and Las Vegas could potentially surface, but Hines shut down the conjecture.
"Considering Miller showed up to the Raiders voluntary offseason program and the team did not add a tackle in the NFL Draft until round three (where they did add two), I would still bet he stays on their roster," Hines wrote.
Miller is a former first-round selection himself and has been a member of the Raiders since 2018. While he has never made Pro Bowl, he has been a steady force in the trenches for Las Vegas and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he posted an 80.6 overall grade at Pro Football Focus.
The Pats also signed right tackle Morgan Moses in free agency, so it seems that the Patriots are fairly set at the tackle position as of right now.
Miller definitely would have been a nice pickup for New England had it gone in a different direction with its first-round draft choice, but it appears that Campbell will be the Pats' left tackle of the future, barring any unforeseen circumstances.
Of course, the Patriots may still look to add some depth along their offensive line between now and the start of the 2025 regular season, but they are probably done in terms of making significant additions in that area.
