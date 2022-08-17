Skip to main content

Patriots Ex Malcom Brown Cut By Jaguars; New England Reunion?

Brown played four seasons with the Patriots and won two Super Bowls.

Former New England Patriots defensive tackle Malcom Brown is looking for a new home after the Jacksonville Jaguars cut him Wednesday. But could his new home be his old one?

Brown, the 32nd pick of the 2015 NFL Draft, played his first four seasons with the Patriots and was part of the teams that won Super Bowl LI and LIII. During his four-year Pats tenure, Brown played 60 games and started 51.

However, the Pats declined Brown's fifth-year option, which made him a free agent following the 2018 season. He signed a three-year, $15 million contract with the New Orleans Saints and quickly became their starting defensive tackle.

Two years into his contract, the Saints traded him to the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he started all 17 games for the team last year. However, Brown couldn't hold on to a roster spot in Jacksonville and the team cut him early into training camp.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Brown has proven to be a capable starter in the league and he just turned 28 this offseason, so would Bill Belichick and the Patriots front office take another shot on their former draft pick?

With Davon Godchaux recently signed and Christian Barmore ready to make a jump in his second season, there isn't a pressing need to add another defensive tackle. The team also brought in rookies Sam Roberts and LaBryan Ray, both of whom have shown flashes during training camp.

Perhaps Brown could be seen as a veteran mentor for the young position group, but given the current direction of the Patriots, it doesn't seem like a Brown reunion is in the cards at this time.

Patriots P Jake Bailey
News

Patriots Cut Punter, Securing Job For Veteran: NFL Tracker

By Patriots Country Staff1 hour ago
Patriots - Camp Fight
News

Patriots-Panthers FIGHT: More Skirmishes On 2nd Day Of Joint Practices

By Richie Whitt3 hours ago
Patriots - Malcolm Butler
News

Butler, Williams To Patriots IR: What's Left At CB?

By Richie Whitt5 hours ago
Former New England Patriots defensive back Malcolm Butler (21)
News

Patriots EXCLUSIVE: CB Malcolm Butler on Crutches - And Moves to IR with Injury

By Patriot Maven Staff20 hours ago
Patriots - Mac and Brady
News

Oddsmakers: Patriots' Mac Jones Projected For Similar Season

By Richie WhittAug 16, 2022 2:00 PM EDT
972FBBB2-ABEF-47BB-A51D-0E0ED1D43B53
News

Injury? Contract? Patriots Bill Belichick Mum on OL Isaiah Wynn Return

By Mike D'AbateAug 16, 2022 10:59 AM EDT
F4A849AC-8DA4-4113-B718-11C108F3C795
News

Report: Patriots CB Joejuan Williams Suffers Season-Ending Injury

By Mike D'AbateAug 16, 2022 10:02 AM EDT
download
News

Patriots Training Camp Studs/Duds Day 12: New Starting Running Back?

By Ethan HurwitzAug 16, 2022 8:00 AM EDT