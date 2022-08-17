Patriots Ex Malcom Brown Cut By Jaguars; New England Reunion?

Former New England Patriots defensive tackle Malcom Brown is looking for a new home after the Jacksonville Jaguars cut him Wednesday. But could his new home be his old one?

Brown, the 32nd pick of the 2015 NFL Draft, played his first four seasons with the Patriots and was part of the teams that won Super Bowl LI and LIII. During his four-year Pats tenure, Brown played 60 games and started 51.

However, the Pats declined Brown's fifth-year option, which made him a free agent following the 2018 season. He signed a three-year, $15 million contract with the New Orleans Saints and quickly became their starting defensive tackle.

Two years into his contract, the Saints traded him to the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he started all 17 games for the team last year. However, Brown couldn't hold on to a roster spot in Jacksonville and the team cut him early into training camp.

Brown has proven to be a capable starter in the league and he just turned 28 this offseason, so would Bill Belichick and the Patriots front office take another shot on their former draft pick?

With Davon Godchaux recently signed and Christian Barmore ready to make a jump in his second season, there isn't a pressing need to add another defensive tackle. The team also brought in rookies Sam Roberts and LaBryan Ray, both of whom have shown flashes during training camp.

Perhaps Brown could be seen as a veteran mentor for the young position group, but given the current direction of the Patriots, it doesn't seem like a Brown reunion is in the cards at this time.