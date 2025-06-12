Rival Must Implode to Punch Patriots' Playoff Ticket
The New England Patriots have become somewhat of a hipster pick to be a breakout team in 2025. The hiring of proven winner Mike Vrabel at head coach is a big reason for that.
The former Patriots linebacker and Tennessee Titans head coach helped turn the lowly AFC South team into a perennial winner, and even led them to be the No. 1 seed in the AFC back in 2021. Adding him to be the new man to lead them out of the darkness of the post-Tom Brady and Bill Belichick era was the perfect hire, and one they frankly should have made a season ago.
Along with the addition of Vrabel, the Patriots spent money this offseason to make their roster better. The additions of Super Bowl hero Milton Williams, star cornerback Carlton Davis, and Pro Bowl edge rusher Harold Landry highlighted a stellar free agent class. On top of that, they added former All-Pro wideout Stefon Diggs to become the potential No. 1 target for Drake Maye. The Patriots also added tackles Morgan Moses and rookie Will Campbell, as well as fellow rookies TreVeyon Henderson and Kyle Williams.
While some are buying into the Patriots to take the leap, others see New England needing a lot of help. Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report says Drake Maye needs to avoid a down year in his sophomore season, but that they'll also need an AFC East rival to have a disappointing season of their own.
"Drake Maye avoids a sophomore slump thanks in part to a bolstered supporting cast," Gagnon writes. "And the Dolphins implode again."
The Miami Dolphins seem to be on the verge of a down season, considering that they are likely to trade Jalen Ramsey, as well as the fact that Tyreek Hill has been very bipolar in terms of what he wants his future in a Dolphins uniform to be. Considering the leadership New England has, as well as the talent influx, they should have a better season than Miami and contend for a playoff spot.
