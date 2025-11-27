Patriots On SI Staff Predicts Giants Game

The New England Patriots are finishing off the Thanksgiving week with a matchup against the New York Giants in Week 13's edition of Monday Night Football.

Ahead of the matchup, members of the New England Patriots On SI staff are predicting what will happen against the Giants.

Ethan Hurwitz

On paper, this game should be an easy win for the Patriots. But the Giants aren't a hard out, even through they've been mathematically eliminated from the postseason.

Whether it's Jameis Winston or Jaxson Dart under center, New England’s defense will need to play sound football to limit an offense that can — surprisingly — score points in bunches. Drake Maye should rebound from a shaky game in Cincinnati and the Patriots should head into the bye week11-2.

Prediction: Patriots 31, Giants 14

Jennifer Streeter

The New England Patriots are truly having a historic season under new head coach Mike Vrabel and quarterback Drake Maye. A 10-2 record and outstanding efforts from players including but not limited to wide receiver Stefon Diggs, running back TreVeyon Henderson and kicker Andy Borregales have really helped the Patriots climb back to what feels like could be the dynasty-era renewed.

The most recent 26-20 win extended New England's winning streak to nine, and there's no indication of plans to slow down — Vrabel has now scored 23 or more points in the last eight games this season. Now, left tackle Will Campbell has been placed on injured reserve following a MCL sprain and won't be eligible to return until Week 18 against the Miami Dolphins. While this will take some adjusting, reserve lineman Vederian Lowe is already in the process of assimilating into the starting lineup at left tackle.

Moving forward against the New York Giants, on paper this is an easy win for the Pats. The Giants have an unfortunate 2-10 overall record and sit at the bottom of the NFC East. As long as New England sticks to their current game plan and continues spreading the ball around while keeping Maye protected, there's no reason the Patriots' post-Thanksgiving game should be anything other than a win for New England.

Prediction: Patriots 31, Giants 14

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener

The Patriots are facing the only team in the NFL that has been eliminated from playoff contention, which suggests that this will be a cake walk for New England. It very well could be, but the Pats will have to earn it.

The Patriots have done a good job this season not playing down to competition, so I'm personally not too worried about this being a trap game for them. As long as they execute their game plan, the Patriots should be 11-2 going into their Week 14 bye.

Prediction: Patriots 27, Giants 23

Mike D'Abate

After losing both starters on the left side of their offensive line to injury, the New England Patriots enter this matchup with a priority of keeping quarterback Drake Maye protected. The best way to do so is to run the football against a New York Giants defense, which is ranked 32nd in the NFL, allowing an average of 157.2 yards per game on the ground.

With Rhamondre Stevenson still feeling the effects of a toe injury suffered just prior to Week 9, look for rookie TreVeyon Henderson to shoulder the load, with some help from veteran Terrell Jennings. Defensively, New England should still have enough mass and mettle to withstand a surprisingly effective Giants offense.

Prediction: Patriots 24, Giants 20

