Patriots' Mike Vrabel on WR Involved in Trade Rumors
The New England Patriots have a glut at wide receiver heading into 2025, which has created some trade speculation concerning some of their veterans.
Perhaps the most notable name involved in trade conjecture is Kayshon Boutte, who enjoyed an impressive 2024 campaign in which he hauled in 43 receptions for 589 yards and three touchdowns.
The Patriots added several wide receivers this offseason, signing Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency and drafting Kyle Williams. They also brought in undrafted free agent Efton Chism III, who appears to have a great shot of making the 53-man roster.
As a result, Boutte's name has been floated in some trade rumors, as he is one of the few New England weapons that actually has some value.
However, it's business as usual for head coach Mike Vrabel, who opened up on the progress Boutte has made this week.
“I like his attitude. I enjoy his willingness to continue to improve and maybe do some things a little differently,” Vrabel told reporters. "I think that he’s gotten in better shape as we started to go on to the OTAs, and I think that’s really started to help him as we stack plays together."
The Pats initially selected Boutte in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and after not really playing much at all during his rookie campaign, he showed some flashes of brilliance in Year 2, averaging a solid 13.7 yards per catch.
Perhaps most importantly, the LSU product began to develop some synergy with quarterback Drake Maye, so it would probably be a bit of a mistake for the Patriots to move on from him.
Boutte doesn't do any one thing incredibly well, but he is a well-rounded pass-catcher who should absolutely have a role in New England's offense next fall.
