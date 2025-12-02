Drake Maye Has Become Conductor of Patriots Offense

FOXBOROUGH, MA. — Though several New England Patriots players have significantly contributed to their recent streak of success, the one constant throughout the season has been quarterback Drake Maye.

With each passing week, New England’s second-year starter continues to solidify his place as the new face of the storied franchise. Maye once again delivered an award-winning caliber performance, completing 24 of 31 passes for 282 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Pats’ 33-15 victory over the New York Giants in Week 13 — all while a deafening chorus of “MVP” chants rang throughout the chilly southern New England night air surrounding Gillette Stadium.

Despite the plethora of plaudits being offered to him by fans and media alike, Maye is singularly focused on earning both the trust and respect of his teammates. To do so, the 23-year-old has chosen to lead by example.

“I’m just trying to be the face, trying to be the conductor,” Maye said from his postgame podium. “[Coach Mike Vrabel] calls it the ‘conductor’ of the offense. Just trying to be the face of the offense — [the one who wants] the pressure … I want the ball in my hands. I tried to show that all year and throughout my career. That's what I kind of feel like. I know they feed off of me and feed off of my energy and feed off of what I say to those guys. And what I say means something to them.“

With each passing week, Maye seemingly strengthens his case as the NFL’s top player this season. On his first touchdown drive of this Week 13 matchup, the UNC product led his team 61 yards on five plays, highlighted by a 36-yard completion to tight end Hunter Henry. Shortly thereafter, Maye found receiver Kayshon Boutte on a short right pass for a three-yard score.

Just two series later, Maye led his team on a five-play, 58-yard drive, capped by a perfectly-placed 33-yard touchdown pass to rookie receiver Kyle Williams. Maye’s touchdown pass to Williams was not only aesthetically-pleasing, it was also his 11th against the blitz this season — tying him with franchise legend Tom Brady (2016) for most in a season by a Patriots quarterback over the last 10 seasons.

While Maye’s on-field heroics have helped to support his meteoric rise to the top echelon of NFL quarterbacks, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel believes that his young starter is only just beginning to realize his potential.

“I think he's realizing what he can be and what the impact that he makes on this offense and being the ‘conductor,’” Vrabel said of Maye postgame. “He's hard on himself. I think that he challenges himself as well as his coaches. He means a great deal to this football team. And just being able to not get rattled and escape, or pressure and find Rhamondre [Stevenson] or scramble -- then when we do have time and he sees a guy win, he put a ball in a great spot for Kyle [Williams] to make a huge play or Kayshon [Boutte] down in the red zone. A lot of third-down conversions. So, again, very appreciative that he's our quarterback.”

Drake Maye Finds Success by Being Himself

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during the second quarter against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

In the final analysis, Maye’s performance has not only earned him the chance to be mentioned among the NFL’s elites at his position, but also the right to be considered for its top prize. While the chants surrounding his name are likely to increase in the coming weeks, the North Carolina native remains grateful for the support he is receiving from his hometown crowd in the midst of what could be a special run of success this season.

Perhaps most revered for his elite arm strength, the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder also possesses the velocity and touch on the ball to make any throw required of him. Maye has also been equally touted for his exceptional athleticism, highlighted by his ability to be an effective weapon on the ground. Based on his performance in Week 13, Maye is giving Los Angeles Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford as much competition as possible for the NFL’s MVP race. In fact, some may be include to say that he may be in the metaphorical driver’s seat for the honor.

Despite the temptation to buy into the hype, Maye remains staunchly focused on making improvements on a week-to-week basis. With the Patriots heading into their much-needed bye for Week 14, it is a safe bet that Maye will keep his mind on New England’s ultimate goal of postseason success. Fortunately for both he and the Patriots, he need not do anything but continue to be himself.

“When adversity hits, I've got to respond,” Maye added. “And from there I've got to be the same guy … same guy every day. Don't try to change, and just be myself. That's what the guys like the most.”

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!