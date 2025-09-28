Mike Vrabel Gets Emotional on Bad Patriots News
New England Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams is receiving treatment after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.
Williams will be away from the team for a bit, which triggered an emotional response from head coach Mike Vrabel.
"You know how much Terrell means to me personally and to the people on this football team. So again, we want to send our regards and just publicly let everybody know that's what he's dealing with," Vrabel said.
"This is a hard business. This is tough. There's a lot of dynamics that go to this. I mean, you guys have been spoiled. You guys had Tom Brady and Bill Belichick for 20 years. Let me just tell you, that's fantasy land. We can call it what it is. And when you do this, you've got to have people that you trust implicitly, that are loyal, and he's been that."
"When you get into a s*** storm, like you do during the season, and things, teams and rosters – he has an ability again to reach everybody. He always kept me in perspective. Very few people – was always willing to share his thoughts with me if I needed a guardrail. So, again, going through this thing for the first time and having guys like him with me, I'm very conscious of their ability to help me do my job and to help the team."
Vrabel gives an emotion that hasn't been seen by a Patriots head coach in a long time. When Belichick spoke with the media, he had a stone cold poker face. Now, that's no longer the case.
It's tough to see the Patriots coaching staff suffer this challenge, but it shows how tight-knit the group is. It will take time for Williams to heal, but the support he has from his fellow coaches is a welcomed sight to see.
That should certainly help him in his journey towards getting healthy again, where he'll be able to get back to coaching the Patriots defense to victory alongside Vrabel.
