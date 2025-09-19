Patriots' Drake Maye Modeled Game After Steelers QB
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is among those who refuse to hold a cynical attitude on the subject of meeting your childhood heroes.
In fact, the Pats third overall selection in the 2024 NFL is eagerly anticipating the prospect of doing so this weekend when his team hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 3 matcup at Gillette Stadium. The Steelers, of course, are led by quarterback and four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.
Despite playing his home games in the “House Built by Tom Brady,” Maye has never concealed his unabashed fandom of the legendary four-time All-Pro. The 23-year-old grew up idolizing Rodgers. Recently, Maye fondly recall watching “his first Super Bowl” as the future Hall-of-Famer lead his Green Bay Packers to victory in Super Bowl XLV in 2010.
If truth be told, the then rookie appeared to be in awe just watching Rodgers warm-up for last year’s Week 3 matchup between the Patriots and Jets at MetLife Stadium.
“He’s very talented throwing the football, and he's got some swagger to him,” Maye told reporters during his mid-week press conference. “I think it’s just special, how he throws the football. I remember watching it last year when [former Patriots QB] Jacoby [Brissett] was playing, I think we were playing at the Jets, and I was watching him warm up. It's just something you don't take for granted, somebody who throws the football that way. Just like I said, his swagger, and yeah, big fan.”
Although Patriots fans may cringe with disbelief on hearing Maye heap such praise on “the other number 12” — going as far as referring to Rodgers as “the GOAT” in Sept. 2024 — Maye’s playing style tends to support a youthful idolatry of the Chico, CA native. Perhaps best known for his elite arm strength, Maye also possesses the velocity and touch on the ball to make any throw required of him. He has also been equally touted for his exceptional athleticism. When the play breaks down, he possesses both the agility and instinct to turn off-script options into big gains.
Ironically, the previous description could also be used to describe Rodgers in his prime. Still, Maye is wisely reluctant to put himself anywhere close to his idol’s level — at least for now. In his rookie campaign, he played in 13 games, starting 12 after taking over for Brissett in Week 6. The 6’4” 225-pound quarterback completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,276 yards and 15 touchdowns. Despite showcasing impressive poise and resilience at times, Maye was seemingly unable to reach his maximum potential — due largely in part to his being surrounded by a subpar supporting cast and incomplete coaching.
Maye appeared to put the critics to rest during New England’s 33-27 Week 2 victory over the Miami Dolphins by completing 19-of-23 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 31 yards with one rushing score. The former UNC standout improved his accuracy and his decision-making — particulary against the blitz and on designed bootlegs. He was credited with zero turnover-worthy plays, while completing 7-of-8 for 89 yards and one touchdown when blitzed, per NextGen Stats. Overall, the 23-year-old protected the football, showcased his ability to rush for the first down and made plays down the stretch to give his team the chance to earn the win. New England was able to secure the win thanks largely in part to Maye’s efforts.
As Maye continues to improve, he will understandably apply the lessons he’s learned, while heedin the advice of his coaches. Yet, an element of Rodgers will always be with him each time he grips the ball.
“I remember in eighth grade, I was playing baseball and different sports, and I looked up how to hold a football. So, I looked up Aaron Rodgers’ grip, and I've had the grip ever since,” Maye said. “It's hard to emulate the way he spins it. I mean, he spins it with the best of them.
“So … It’s that, plus the little things,” Maye continued. “His play fakes are unbelievable, the way he gets defenders. He got someone last week on a play fake. Just his intensity, his cadence is one of the best in the league. I'm not going to get there this early in my career, but try to work toward it. He's so good at drawing guys offsides and taking advantage of big plays. He's just a special talent. Moving guys, moving defenders and throwing in tight windows, it's pretty cool to watch.”
