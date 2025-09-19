Patriots Legend Julian Edelman’s Red Jacket Journey Comes Full Circle
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For New England Patriots legend — and soon-to-be franchise Hall of FamerJulian Edelman, the journey to the ‘red jacket’ has finally come full circle.
As he donned the organization’s most-coveted blazer for the first time, Edelman was unsurprisingly overcome with emotion. The Redwood City, California native took an extra moment to reflect on his11 years in a Patriots uniform — a storied career about to culminate this weekend with an induction ceremony to honor him as the 37th member of the Patriots Hall of Fame.
“This is an unbelievable, surreal moment for me … it was such a long road,” Edelman told reporters gathered at the Hall on the eve of his formal entrance into the highest level of Patriots’ lore. ”This place definitely feels like home…this feels more like home than anywhere I’ve lived in the last five years, including my hometown.”
Edelman’s prominent place within Patriots lore has long been unquestioned. To say that he is deserving of such an honor is likely an understatement. Still, those questioning the holding of such a ceremony so soon removed from Edelman’s retirement, need only be reminded of his accomplishments on the field, and his impact on the heart of the franchise.
While a veritable plethora of Edelman memories will be shared throughout Patriots Nation this weekend, a strong case may be made that the Pats legend may have begun his journey to this moment in earnest on February 5, 2017 — at which time he entered organizational immortality.
The event was Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Late in the fourth quarter, the Patriots had forced overtime with the Atlanta Falcons. Despite having trailed 28-3 late in the third quarter, the team was in position to cap the most improbable comeback in Super Bowl history.
While the euphoria of this historic victory is still celebrated in New England, many Pats fans conveniently fail to acknowledge that they probably never believed such a comeback could even happen. After all, no team had overcome that large of a deficit on the game’s grandest stage. In fact, most fans were likely as wide-eyed as Chief Brody (the late Roy Scheider) when he first laid eyes on the gigantic killer great white shark in the movie ‘Jaws.’
Be honest: how many of you were feeling like the Patriots “needed a bigger boat?”
Thankfully, the Patriots players and coaches believed that the vessel on which they were traveling was more than suitable for the task. The Patriots capped off the amazing come-from-behind victory, and earned their fifth Super Bowl title in franchise history.
Through it all, Edelman was the team’s most-vocal motivator.
Leader, by Example
Originally drafted by New England in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft, Edelman converted to the wide receiver position after having played quarterback both at the College of San Mateo and at Kent State University. He appeared in a total of 157 games (both regular season and postseason) and was never a stranger to the end zone during that timespan. In fact, Edelman has played a role in 48 total touchdowns throughout his 11-year career — including two as a passer and four as a punt returner. He finished his career with 620 regular season catches for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns. However, Edelman’s star shined at its brightest in the postseason. He totaled 118 receptions for 1,442 yards and five touchdowns in the playoffs. For his efforts, he lands at second on the league’s all-time list behind Hall-of-Famer Jerry Rice, who holds the records for both receptions (151) and yards (2,245.)
Edelman was certainly no stranger to the rigors of overcoming physical adversity. Having missed the entire 2017 season with a torn ACL, he continued to battle injuries throughout the remainder of his career. During his 2019 campaign, he fought through shoulder, chest and knee injuries; all while missing minimal time. Any one of those injuries would have kept a lesser competitor away from the field for an extended period. Yet, Edelman fought not only to be active, but also to remain a valued member of the Patriots offense. Even as he was limited to six games in 2020, the beloved Pats receiver still showed flashes of his patented prowess and determination. In what would eventually become his final season, Edelman set a career-high 179 receiving yards versus the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. He ultimately finished the season with 21 catches for 315 yards, before undergoing a procedure to repair his knee in October. Edelman retired having played his entire pro career in a Patriots uniform.
“One Hell of a Story”
Despite his prowess on the football field, Julian Edelman’s legacy is perhaps most-indelibly defined by his tenacity, perseverance and leadership. Whether it be defying the odds to become one of the most reliable pass catchers in the NFL, or playing through the pain of numerous injuries, he remained relentless in the pursuit of his goals.
Even when the day seemed to be at its darkest hour, Julian Edelman believed that his persistence would light the way.
Perhaps the greatest example of Edelman’s resolve can be found on that aforementioned, fateful February day in Houston. Aside from the incredible catch that made it all possible, Edelman’s determination first took center stage in the locker room at halftime. Despite being down 21-3, Edelman told quarterback Tom Brady and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels that he believed the Pats would, indeed, win the game, adding that it would be “one hell of a story.”
Amazingly, Edelman's foreshadowing had just begun. Just prior to the start of overtime, he once again had a message for Brady, his good friend and teammate. This time, it wasn’t so much of a game prediction, as it was a reminder to never quit the fight.
“Let’s win this thing. For your mom. For your mom, bro,” Edelman said.
Brady’s mother, Galynn, had been undergoing cancer treatment for much of 2016. Her health had prevented her from being able to attend Patriots games for the majority of the season. However, she was in Houston on that day to cheer both her son and his team as they competed for a championship. Her presence reminded the team of the true meaning of courage and perseverance. The Patriots scored on the opening overtime drive and fulfilled Edelman’s prediction.
To use his own words, it was truly “one hell of a story."
Legend, by Nature
Julian Edelman would be the first to say that a professional athlete should not need extra motivation. Determination and love for the game should be more than enough to stoke the flames of pursuing success. His words during Super Bowl LI were not meant to serve as a rallying cry. His plea was not a ‘win one for the Gipper’-type speech. Most importantly, he certainly was not exploiting the condition of his close friend’s mother. Instead, he simply served a reminder that the fight is never over, as long as there is a chance to win. The chance may not be great. Yet, if it exists, you have to take it.
Though the Patriots have since struggled to recapture his exemplary resolve, the honor he will receive later this year reminds us that Julian Edelman has never strayed far from Foxborough. In fact, the Patriots carry a piece of Edelman’s spirit each time they put his motivational example into action. It requires neither a social media campaign, nor a t-shirt bearing its slogan. Instead, it will remain a commitment between teammates; between brothers. As he fought for them, they will honor him by never quitting the fight. Edelman’s presence is with the Patriots each week, reminding them to ‘win this thing’ just like he did back in February 2017.
Accordingly, New England will now pay homage to a player that defined what it means to be a Patriot. For all the memories that Julian Edelman has provided Patriots Nation throughout his amazing career, his most lasting impact on the organization travels far beyond the stat sheets.
For that reason, his ‘red jacket’ and spot in the Patriots Hall of Fame are truly well-deserved.
