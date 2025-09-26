Patriots HC Praises Panthers Rookie
The New England Patriots are going into their Week 4 matchup against the Carolina Panthers facing rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan for the first time.
McMillan, the No. 8 overall pick out of Arizona, has looked strong for the Panthers over the course of the first three games of the year. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel had kind words regarding McMillan in a recent press conference.
"I mean, all the same things that you look at and saw when you were seeing him come out. He's a big athlete, smooth, fluid mover, good at the catch point. Body control for such a long player, very agile, loose. Upper body flexibility, can turn, locate the football. So, good catch radius. Seems like Bryce [Young] certainly trusts him already to be where he's supposed to be. So, that'll be a huge challenge," Vrabel said.
McMillan, 22, is dealing with a calf injury, but Panthers head coach Dave Canales is optimistic that the rookie will play in Week 4 against the Patriots.
"We're just checking it out day by day," Canales said via Panthers Wire contributor Anthony Rizzutti. "And then, we'll just keep evaluating him tomorrow, and on with the week."
McMillan isn't the only receiver in jeopardy of missing the game against the Patriots. Xavier Legette missed practice with a hamstring injury while Hunter Renfrow was out for personal reasons.
So far this season, McMillan has 14 receptions for 216 yards. That puts him 14th in the league in yards behind CeeDee Lamb, Wan'Dale Robinson, Rome Odunze, Jakobi Meyers, Garrett Wilson, Zay Flowers, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Quentin Johnston, Ja'Marr Chase, Malik Nabers, Ricky Pearsall, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Puka Nacua.
That's pretty elite company for McMillan, who still has so much room to grow. With star cornerback Christian Gonzalez potentially on the sidelines for another week, McMillan could feast in the Patriots secondary.
If the Patriots have an answer for McMillan, they will have a chance to grab their second win of the season and get back to .500.
