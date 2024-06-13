Robert Kraft Announces 12-Foot Tom Brady Statue to Arrive This Season
Robert Kraft and the New England Patriots revealed a major project to the world during Tom Brady's team Hall of Fame induction.
While Kraft was speaking on stage Wednesday night, he unveiled that the Patriots will be presenting a 12-foot Tom Brady statue to commemorate the seven-time Super Bowl champion this coming season.
"We wanted the greatest to be the first to receive an even greater honor. So, last year, we commissioned a local sculptor to create a larger-than-life bronze statue to perpetuate the legendary legacy of this once-in-a-lifetime player. Tom's figure will stand 12-foot tall, and be unveiled during this '24 season. It will stand alone in the plaza outside of the Hall of Fame to symbolize his position, not as the greatest in franchise history, but the greatest in all of NFL history."- Robert Kraft, Patriots owner
As Kraft mentioned, Brady's statue will be the first and only one to be showcased outside of the Patriots' Hall of Fame. It's a status that's only right for the greatest of all time, and one we won't have to wait much longer to see.
The prestigious honor comes alongside an already highly commendable night for Brady, where he earned his long-awaited spot in the Patriots' Hall of Fame, along with seeing his number 12 being lifted into the rafters as well. New England has made sure to honor their great quarterback in historic on Wednesday night, and adding a new statue into the mix further shows that.
Expect to see Brady's legacy become cemented in front of Gillette Stadium at some point across this coming NFL season.
