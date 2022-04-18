30 For 30: What Top DEFENSIVE Draft Prospects Met with Patriots?

With the 2022 NFL Draft just over two weeks away, the New England Patriots continue to do their due diligence in attempting to build their roster for the upcoming season.

Though the Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine are the highest profile events for this type of reconnaissance, the top-30 visit can be more effective, and perhaps more indicative of a team’s potential draft strategy.

What is a top-30 visit?

In the weeks leading up to the draft, each team is allowed to invite up to 30 prospects to meet with coaches and scouts while also undergoing some physical evaluation. In short, the purpose of these visits is for teams to learn as much as possible about the prospects in whom they have notable interest.

To date, here is a look at the prospects who have taken a top-30 visit with the Patriots, along with the reasons why the Pats are apparently showing interest.

DEFENSE:

CB — Andrew Booth, Jr., Clemson

Booth is among the most highly-touted prospects at the cornerback position in this season’s Draft class. In his three years as a Clemson Tiger, he compiled 68 tackles, nine passes-defensed, five interceptions and one fumble recovery for a touchdown. However, Booth was unable to test during last month’s NFL Scouting Combine after undergoing core muscle surgery. Several scouts have lauded his foot speed, along with his aggressive approach to seeking the football. Still, Booth’s most impressive trait may be his versatility. He projects best as a man coverage corner, mostly because of his fluid movement, and ability to read routes from inception. However, he is also capable of maintaining his leverage on zone coverage. As such, Booth could make a case for the Pats starting lineup in his rookie season, should the team see him as their shut-down corner of the future.

CB — Jack Jones, Arizona State

Jones is an intriguing prospect on the outside, with enough versatility to play on the inside, as well. He played 26 games for the Sun Devils, compiling 92 total tackles, 26 passes defensed, six interceptions, and four forced fumbles. Listed at 5-foot-11, Jones is a bit undersized for the position. However, he makes up for it with tremendous athleticism. At the pro level, he projects best as a man-cover corner due to his stellar foot speed and ability to change direction to stick with his targets. Jones’ sound field awareness and instincts to close in on the football make him effective in zone coverage, as well.

CB — Marcus Jones, Houston

Listed at 5-8, Jones’ lack of size may deter some potential suitors at the pro levels, However, they may be doing a disservice to themselves by underestimating him. Jones is a phenomenal athlete with breakaway speed — known for displaying tremendous athleticism on pass defense and outstanding open-field tackles. He finished the season with 48 tackles, five interceptions, 13 passes-defensed, one forced fumble and one tackle for a loss. He ranked second nationally in interceptions and sixth nationally in passes defensed per game with 1.4. While Jones projects best as a slot corner, his elite return skills make him an intriguing option for the Patriots, who place a premium on special teams prowess.

CB — Trent McDuffie, Washington

Though he may be a bit undersized for the position at the pro-level [McDuffie is listed as 5-foot-11, 193-pounds], he plays with both toughness and tenacity. Per Pro Football Focus, McDuffie allowed only 16 catches from 36 targets for 111 yards with no scores and five pass breakups during his time at Washington. He did not allow more than 39 yards in any game during 2021, and surrendered only two deep receptions in his collegiate career. He also served as an effective punt returner, logging 74 yards on nine attempts; with his longest return going for 45 yards. McDuffie can stay with his target in the short-to-intermediate areas, and is also capable of using his speed on deep routes to tracking passes through the air. As a zone defender, he displays strong awareness of the routes that enter and exit his zone. Although he may lack the length of a prototypical shut-down corner, McDuffie can be a contributor on the outside and inside at the NFL level.