30 For 30: What Top OFFENSIVE Draft Prospects Have Met with Patriots?

With the 2022 NFL Draft just over two weeks away, the New England Patriots continue to do their due diligence in attempting to build their roster for the upcoming season.

Though the Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine are the highest profile events for this type of reconnaissance, the top-30 visit can be more effective, and perhaps more indicative of a team’s potential draft strategy.

Jameson Williams Cred: University of Alabama John Metchie III Zion Johnson

What is a top-30 visit?

In the weeks leading up to the draft, each team is allowed to invite up to 30 prospects to meet with coaches and scouts while also undergoing some physical evaluation. In short, the purpose of these visits is for teams to learn as much as possible about the prospects in whom they have notable interest.

To date, here is a look at the prospects who have taken a top-30 visit with the Patriots, along with the reasons why the Pats are apparently showing interest.

OFFENSE:

RB — James Cook, Georgia

Cook logged 27 receptions for 284 yards and four touchdowns in his final season at Georgia. He also rushed for 728 yards, averaging 6.4 per carry, and seven touchdowns, while leading the Bulldogs in yards from scrimmage. Though he is well-suited to take carries from the backfield, he can also align in the slot, or be used on jet sweeps. Cook is also quite adept as a receiver both out of the backfield and split out wide. In the Patriots offense, he could play multiple roles, potentially becoming a versatile, all-purpose threat in both the passing game and the running game

WR — John Metchie, III, Alabama

Metchie is an ideal fit for the Patriots offense. He has both the size and quickness that allow him to become line-up in the Z-role, or occasionally in the slot. However, it is his speed and route-running ability which routinely make him a potential big-play threat. Not only can he provide the yards-after-catch, which are essential for the Patriots passing game, he also possesses the strong frame necessary to resist tackling. While his ACL tear in the 2021 SEC Championship Game may be a concern for many teams heading into April’s Draft, his upside makes him one to watch for day two.

Travis Levy Bill Belichick Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Mac Jones

OL — Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Green is considered to be at, or at least near, the top of most prospect rankings for interior offensive linemen. In his three years at Texas A&M, the 6-foot-4, 323-pound lineman started over 35 games, lining up on both the right and left sides at guard, as well as tackle. His strength and power at the point of attack will make him an elite run blocker at the pro level. Green also has the speed and lateral movement to stay with his defenders during interior pass protection. With his Draft stock already at a premium, the Pats will likely need to procure an earlier selection than their current position at 21 to secure Green’s services.

OL — Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

At 6-foot-7, 321 pounds, Penning cuts an imposing figure at left tackle, the Northern Iowa product has great length and athleticism for a player of his size. As one might expect, his size and power at the point of attack is one of his best assets. As a result, he does a great job with resisting opposing pass rushers, while demonstrating a bit of spring when pushing off of his blocks. The sizable lineman turned in a solid performance at the Senior Bowl, earning “Offensive Lineman of the Week” honors, as voted on by defensive lineman and linebackers which he faced during the week’s practice sessions. Penning further increased his Draft stock by impressing at last month’s Scouting Combine; running a 4.89 second forty yard dash and a respectable 4.62 second short shuttle time.

OL — Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Raimann has many of the qualities required to be a successful tackle in New England. He has massive size (listed at 6-foot-7, 305 lbs) along with surprising athleticism. Though he projects best in a system that favors a heavy dosage of the run game, Raimann has developed the ability to move smoothly in pass protection. Having converted to left tackle from the tight end position, the Central Michigan product also possesses a strong knowledge of pass sets. Though some questions may linger surrounding his lower body durability (due to adding significant weight to his frame in a short period of time), Raimann possesses a number of intangibles which may interest New England heading into the draft.