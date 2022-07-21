Cowboy Up: Could Dallas End Hightower’s Patriots Tenure?

FOXBORO — For the past 10 seasons, veteran free agent linebacker Dont’a Hightower has been a mainstay for the New England Patriots.

During his Patriots tenure, he was named to two Pro Bowls and won three Super Bowl titles. He has been selected by his teammates as a four-time team captain; long since cementing his place among New England’s defensive greats.

In fact, when recently asked about which current Patriots might be in line to eventually fill his cleats, coach Bill Belichick responded:

“It's a stretch to compare almost anybody to Hightower … You're talking about one of the best linebackers that's ever played here.”

Still, the 32-year-old remains on the free agent market.

Per a recent musing from Bleacher Report, that may not be the case for much longer. With a need for depth at the position, the Dallas Cowboys have emerged as a potential suitor for Hightower’s services.

“Defensively, Dallas could use a boost to its run defense. Dallas ranked just 23rd in yards per carry allowed (4.5) on the year and surrendered an average of 130 yards per game over the final 10 weeks of the regular season. Specifically, the Cowboys could use another run-stopping linebacker or two, as the depth behind Micah Parsons and Leighton Vander Esch is questionable—and Parsons spent a lot of his time last season serving as more of an edge-rusher.”

Hightower has been an essential part of the Patriots’ defense ever since his arrival in 2012 as a Patriots’ first-round draft selection. He is not only a prolific linebacker, but also a director of action on the field; as well as one of tne of the most respected leaders in the Patriots locker room.

Following a one-year hiatus in 2020 [via COVID-19 opt-out], Hightower returned to reprise his role as a team leader and solid presence in the middle of New England’s defense. He appeared in 16 of 18 possible games and saw the field for 59.8 percent of the Patriots’ defensive snaps. Despite some struggles throughout the season, Hightower showed that he is still capable of being an effective player, finishing the season with 64 tackles and 1.5 sacks, primarily playing on early downs and defending against the run.

Though his place in Patriots history is firmly secured, Hightower may find himself on the opposite end of the Pats’ youth-and-speed movement heading into 2022. While a reunion certainly cannot be ruled out, a continuation of his football journey elsewhere in the upcoming season may be a genuine possibility.

In that vein, Dallas is an intriguing option. The Cowboys are expecting second-year linebacker Jabril Cox to play a key role on the strong side, behind starter Micah Parsons. Adding Hightower would give the team veteran depth at the position, as well as provide them with a player capable of strengthening their run defense.

Shortly before the start of OTAs in the spring, a source confirmed to Patriots Country that Hightower was “still figuring out what he wants to do” before committing to play in his 11th season in the NFL; either in New England or with another franchise.

Though the Cowboys present intriguing potential, the allure of playing for the Patriots may be an offer which Hightower cannot refuse.

When asked if he would welcome Hightower back to the Foxboro fold, prior to the start of mandatory minicamp in June, Belichick responded:

“Yeah, we’ll just talk about the players who are here.”

With veterans set to report to training camp on July 26, fans and media alike will be keeping a sharp eye on the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium to see in Hightower will join them in the coming days and weeks.