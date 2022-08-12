Giants 10, Patriots 7 Halftime: New England Rookie Scores Early

We still don't know if quarterback Mac Jones will get the struggling New England Patriots' offense "figured out." But if Thursday night's preseason opener is any indication, Patriots veteran Brian Hoyer and rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton already have a decent grasp.

Hoyer scrambled right and found an open Thornton in the back of the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown that gave New England an early lead. The Giants, however, lead 10-7 at halftime at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

Thornton, the Baylor speedster selected 50th overall in last April's NFL Draft, consistently got behind the Giants' defense with mixed results. Once he waited too long for the ball to come to him, allowing New York's defender to break up the pass. On another occasion he beat his man but recorded his first NFL penalty for shoving the facemask of the Giants' cornerback during his route.

But on New England's second drive, Thornton combined his his athletic ability with improvisational skills for the touchdown grab.

Starting in place of Jones, Hoyer for the most part looked smooth in operating a new Patriots' offense featuring long-time defensive coordinator Matt Patricia as primary play-caller. In his 14th NFL season, the 36-year-old Hoyer went 5 of 7 for 59 yards and the score. When confused inside New York's 10-yard line, he called timeout and spent time talking one-on-one with Patricia - who held the offensive play-call sheet long owned by Josh McDaniels.

Trying to pressure Hoyer for the No. 2 job, fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe got off to a rough start, throwing woefully short and behind an open Thornton and then scrambling into his own end zone for a near safety.

The Giants took the opening kick-off and - thanks to a couple of big plays against cornerback Terrance Mitchell and a key defensive penalty - marched for a 3-0 lead. Mitchell, signed as a free agent from the Houston Texans in part to fill the void left by the departure of Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson - surrendered consecutive 17-yard completions before the Patriots were penalized for too many men on the field.

A goal-line pass break-up by - stop us if you've heard this one before - Patriots' cornerback Malcolm Butler forced New York to settle for three points.

Behind Hoyer and running back J.J. Taylor, the Patriots drove to midfield on their first drive but were forced to punt when receiver Tre Nixon - one of the stars of OTAs - dropped a third-down pass.

After a Giants' punt forced by a Josh Uche sack and given good field position via a 30-yard return by Myles Bryant, the Patriots took a 7-3 lead after one quarter after Thornton's grab.

The Giants re-took the lead 10-7 when Patriots' cornerback Joejuan Williams was badly beaten by receiver Richie James on a touchdown catch from backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor.