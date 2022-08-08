September To Remember: Date Set For Wilfork, Patriots Hall Of Fame Ceremony

FOXBORO — Just days after New England Patriots’ legendary defensive end Richard Seymour became the team’s latest inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the organization announced plans to honor another of their prolific defenders.

Per a team communication, the 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Vince Wilfork will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4 p.m. on the Enel Plaza just outside the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies.

In April, Wilfork had been selected as one of three finalists for enshrinement. Former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel was a finalist for the sixth straight time, while former offensive lineman Logan Mankins was a first-time finalist.

Wilfork was the 21st overall selection by the Patriots in the 2004 NFL Draft. ‘Big Vince’ played 11 seasons with New England after having played his collegiate football for the University of Miami. Wilfork helped the Patriots to two Super Bowl victories, while earning five Pro Bowl selections, four combined All-Pro selections and a place on the franchise’s 50th anniversary roster. He had served as a seven-time team captain during his New England tenure.

Despite taking his final snaps in a Houston Texans’ uniform, Wilfork signed a one-day contract in August 2017 to retire a Patriot. He started 148 games across his regular seasons. In the process, 517 tackles, 16 sacks, five forced fumbles, 12 fumble recoveries, three interceptions and a touchdown were accrued. As such, Wilfork is considered to be one of the best defensive tackles in NFL history.

Shortly after Wilfork’s selection was announced, Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft issued the following statement on Wilfork’s induction, praising the legendary lineman for his positive impact on the organization — both on and off the field.

"It's my pleasure to announce Vince Wilfork as our 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame selection. For more than a decade, Vince was a dominant defender in the trenches and anchored some of the best defenses in franchise history. His contributions on the field propelled the Patriots to four Super Bowl appearances during his 11-year career. He was a big man with an even bigger personality and a huge heart. He quickly became a fan favorite in New England. I look forward to presenting him his Patriots Hall of Fame jacket."

Wilfork becomes the sixth player to be selected by the fans into the Patriots Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility, joining Drew Bledsoe (2011), Troy Brown (2012), Tedy Bruschi (2013), Ty Law (2014) and Kevin Faulk (2016).

Per usual, the outdoor ceremony will be free and open to the public. Fans of all ages are welcome and encouraged to attend. Additionally, Wilfork will be honored at a halftime ceremony during the Patriots home-opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 25.