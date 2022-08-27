Patriots 'Process' vs. Panic: NBA Superstar Kevin Durant Misses Tom Brady in New England?

In Bill we - even after Friday's lethargic showing in Las Vegas - trust?

Throughout a curious offseason the New England Patriots have endured their share of criticism.

About a passive free-agency period with no notable signings. About a controversial draft in which they reached in the first round and then padded their roster at seemingly the strongest positions. And, of course, about the unprecedented and wonky play-calling system that incorporates no official offensive coordinator but instead two coaches in Matt Patricia and Joe Judge who have had zero-to-minimal experience and/or success as offensive minds in the NFL.

Naysayers have predicted the team would nosedive this season, even missing the playoffs.

The believers in the Pats, as always, played their trump card: future Hall-of-Fame coach Bill Belichick.

But after a lackluster offensive preseason was punctuated by only two field goals in Friday's 23-6 loss to essentially the Raiders' junior varsity, even the Bill-lievers are struggling to stay optimistic.

The debate about the team with six Super Bowl trophies but nary a playoff win since Tom Brady departed is even spilling over into ... basketball.

During the Raiders debacle, a notorious trainer, close friend of LeBron James and rabid Pats fan - Cuffs The Legend - tweeted his angst about the team's lack of an "identity." It prompted none other than Brooklyn Nets' superstar Kevin Durant to clap back with "Just say u stopped watching when Tom left."

The exchange was not only hilarious, but poignant.

Only 17-16 since Brady headed South to Tampa, are the Patriots simply in transition? Or deep, irreversible regression?

An offense that once won Super Bowls with seemingly anonymous pieces now can't find the end zone against Las Vegas' backups.

Quarterback Mac Jones - who arrived at training camp with a leaner body and more demonstrative leadership - was underwhelming in the preseason, going only 13 of 21 for 132 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. The offense will likely enter the regular season without a deep threat (rookie speedster Tyquan Thornton is sidelined by a broken collarbone) or a third-down back (James White retired; Ty Montgomery left Friday's game with a leg injury).

During their three preseason games the Pats rushed 64 times for 282 yards. But that 4.4 yards-per-carry is a bit skewed by rookie Kevin Harris' 33-yard run and Jones' 13-yard scramble against the Raiders.

Though admittedly disappointed by the showing in the desert, Belichick, true to his DNA, keeps shrugging off the outside noise to further embrace his cherished "process" of building a team.

Sept. 11 in Miami the Patriots - and curious fans such as Durant - will find out the truth:

Was New England's preseason a time for process ... or panic?

